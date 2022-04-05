Phillips Chevrolet owner elected to BBB board of directors

Curtis Pascarella, the owner of Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing and Frankfort, has been elected to the Better Business Bureau board of directors.

Four new board members were elected when the Better Business Bureau of Chicago & Northern Illinois recently held its 95th annual meeting. The virtual event was headlined by chef and TV personality Rick Bayless and featured former Chicago Cubs public address announcer Wayne Messmer, "Chicago Fire" actor Daniel Kyril and White Sox organist Nancy Faust.

The BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois elected Pascarella, WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle, Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP Partner Anthony Jacob and ActiveCampaign Chief Marketing Officer Maria Pergolino to its board of leaders.

Pascarella is the second-generation owner of Phillips Chevrolet of Frankfort and the owner of Phillips Chevrolet of Lansing, Phillips Chevrolet Hyundai RV of Bradley of Bourbonnais. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Auto Dealers Association.

The Phillips Auto Group dealerships in the south suburbs are billed as Illinois's largest Chevrolet dealership with the state's biggest selection of Chevy vehicles.

BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois is a nearly century-old nonprofit that serves both businesses and consumers, protecting people from scams and less than reputable business practices. It provides a free database of business ratings and reviews customers can refer to in order to find trustworthy businesses to patronize.

For more information, visit BBB.org.

