Photographer to exhibit pictures of Nepal, India, Cuba, and Morocco

An exuberant new phography exhibit at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts in the Miller Beach section of Gary will showcase "Definitive Moments" in Nepal, India, Cuba, and Morocco.
Globe-trotting Miller resident Martha “Marty” Bohn will display 75 of her pictures at the gallery at 540 S. Lake St. from Sept. 6 to Oct. 6.
“When traveling, I attempt to revere locations with a unique perspective and to photograph significant moments,” Bohn said. “I find that the best way to travel is to meet locals, converse with them, and then attempt to capture their persona."
She's taken photos in more than 80 countries spanning seven continents. Now a retired Professor Emerita at Northwestern University, Bohn served as Director of the Neurobiology Program at Lurie Children’s Memorial Research Center, managing a research program that worked to develop new gene therapies for Parkinson’s disease.
“Photography has always been a part of my life, and I have loved learning new technologies, using photography in my science career and, more recently, capturing my natural environment and people in everyday life,” she said. “I love generating photos with unique colors and light.”
She also likes to take pictures closer to home.
“I live in Miller, a small beach town in the Indiana Dunes on the shores of Lake Michigan,” she said. “We’re surrounded by a national park, prairies, and incredible biodiversity. This area provides a wealth of beautiful landscapes, sunsets, and water scenes, and is the focus of the majority of my photographs when I’m home.”
Local artist Larry Lapidus curated the show and will interview Bohn about her work at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. An opening reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.
For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org. or Miller Beach Arts & Creative District on Facebook.