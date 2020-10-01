Physicians join Community Healthcare System

New physicians recently joined Community Healthcare System.

The doctors practice endocrinology, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic surgery and orthopedic spine surgery. They are closely affiliated with Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

Endocrinologist Ali Al Khazaali, who completed his internship and residency at Roseland Franklin University of Medicine and Science and earned his medical degree from the University of Al-Qadisiyah, is accepting new patients at 219-703-2408.

Board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist Mark Fesenmyer, an Indiana University School of Medicine graduate who did his fellowship and residency at the University of Minnesota Hospitals and Clinic, joined the staff at St. Mary Medical Center. He is accepting new patients at 219-947-6795.

Board-certified gastroenterologist Peter Mavrelis, a Washington University graduate who served his residency at Milwaukee County Medical Hospital, has joined the staff at St. Mary Medical Center. To schedule an appointment, call 219-947-6795.