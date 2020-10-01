 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Physicians join Community Healthcare System
urgent

Physicians join Community Healthcare System

{{featured_button_text}}

New physicians recently joined Community Healthcare System.

The doctors practice endocrinology, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic surgery and orthopedic spine surgery. They are closely affiliated with Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

Endocrinologist Ali Al Khazaali, who completed his internship and residency at Roseland Franklin University of Medicine and Science and earned his medical degree from the University of Al-Qadisiyah, is accepting new patients at 219-703-2408.

Board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist Mark Fesenmyer, an Indiana University School of Medicine graduate who did his fellowship and residency at the University of Minnesota Hospitals and Clinic, joined the staff at St. Mary Medical Center. He is accepting new patients at 219-947-6795.

Board-certified gastroenterologist Peter Mavrelis, a Washington University graduate who served his residency at Milwaukee County Medical Hospital, has joined the staff at St. Mary Medical Center. To schedule an appointment, call 219-947-6795.

Gastroenterologist Ahmad Shughoury, who completed his residency and internship at the State University of New York at Buffalo and did a fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, is accepting new patients at his offices in Hobart and Valparaiso. Both offices can be reached at 219-947-6795.

Obstetrics and gynecological practitioner Zachary Dobbin, who completed his residency at University of Chicago Medicine, joined the staff at St. Mary Medical Center. He is accepting new patients at 219-661-6171.

Obstetrician/gynecologist LaChanda Dunlap-Wright also affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center. She is accepting appointments for new patients at Innovative Women’s Health in Hobart at 219-942-8620 or at the Valparaiso Health Center or 219-286-3775. 

Wayne Larson, also an obstetrician/gynecologist who got his medical degree from Indiana University, joined the staff at Community Hospital and is accepting new patients at 219-703-9330. 

Board-certified orthopedic surgeon Michael Knesek, who received his medical degree from Loyola University in Chicago and completed his Sports Medicine and Shoulder fellowship at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, joined the staff at St. Mary Medical Center. He is accepting new patients at offices in Portage and Valparaiso, which can be reached at 219-945-4488.

Orthopedic spine surgeon Venkat Kavuri, who earned his medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine and completed his residency at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, joined the staff at St. Mary Medical Center. For an appointment, call 219-947-6009.

For more information visit COMHS.org/physicians or call 866-836-3477.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts