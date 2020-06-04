You are the owner of this article.
Physicians Urgent Care can provide COVID-19 test results in five minutes
Physicians Urgent Care can provide COVID-19 test results in five minutes

Physicians Urgent Care at the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland is now offering COVID-19 tests that can deliver results in five minutes.

The immediate care clinic at 10343 Indianapolis Blvd. #104 has obtained the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test, which provides immediate results.

"Rapid test results can be helpful for nursing home staff and residents, and getting first responders and healthcare workers back to work sooner," Physicians Urgent Care said in a news release. 

Physicians Urgent Care will test all patients with coronavirus as well as health care workers, first responders, and exposed patients deemed at risk by its providers or the virus that is often carried and transmitted asymptomatically.

Patients can schedule a COVID-19 test online or just walk in. They must complete a curbside exam to go over their symptoms, possible exposure and health history. 

If limited supplies prevent Physicians Urgent Care from using the Abbott ID NOW rapid test, it can still do a COVID-19 lab test that will deliver results in one to three business days. Physicians Urgent Care accepts most insurance plans and self-paid prices for the uninsured.

For more information, call 219-513-4258 or visit physiciansimmediatecare.com.

