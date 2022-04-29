 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

PhysioPoint launching services tailored to women

CROWN POINT — PhysioPoint Physical Therapy in Crown Point is launching a new specialized care program tailored to women.

The clinic at 1841 E. Summit St. in Crown Point is rolling out a physical therapy program for women's unique needs. It brought on Doctor of Physical Therapy Carolyn Nielsen to develop and implement the new program.

“Pelvic Floor and women’s health physical therapy have not been well-known and are often undervalued,” she said. “This program is for women of any age and any stage of life who are experiencing residual pain related to childbirth or and bladder incontinence.”

The program, for instance, will serve the needs of pregnant women and new mothers.

“We have changed the paradigm as we provide focused care for the new mom to give her the support she needs to recover from childbirth,” Nielsen said. “Women’s Health Physical Therapy during pregnancy can reduce the degree of trauma to the mother during childbirth and limit or even prevent postpartum issues.”

People are also reading…

The program will treat imbalances in pelvic floor muscles. Symptoms include pain in the lower back, hip, tailbone and lower abdomen, as well as pain during sex, urinary leaking and urinary tract infection-like symptoms.

“These symptoms should not be viewed as a ‘normal’ consequences from having given birth, going through menopause, or just being a woman, nor should one ‘just have to deal with it’ as a result,” Nielsen said. “These symptoms are not acceptable.”

Nielsen, who has trained in pelvic floor therapy at the Herman and Wallace Pelvic Rehabilitation Institute, will work out of PhysioPoint's Crown Point office. Patients can visit the clinic to get a comprehensive exam.

For more information, call 219-801-7334 or visit physiopointtherapy.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

