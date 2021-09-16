Pickle Time, Crown Point's new pickleball facility, emerged from the NBA bubble

Pickleball was invented in 1965 but has only taken off in popularity as a recreational pastime in recent years.
Crown Point has public pickleball courts, pickleball at the Southlake YMCA and now a dedicated pickleball facility.
Pickle Time recently opened at 10960 Delaware Parkway in Crown Point, giving people a chance to play the paddleball sport that blends badminton, tennis and table tennis in which a ball is batted back and forth over a net.
People can pay $7 on weekdays or $10 on weekends to play, plus $2 if they need to rent a paddle. They can also sign up for a monthly membership.
"Pickleball was popular in warm communities with snowbirds in Arizona and Florida," owner Larry Hall said. "They realized it was really awesome. It took 10 to 15 years, but they started bringing it back."
That's what happened with Hall, a former electrician who discovered pickleball while working as a contractor during the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Hall also owns Escalation Concepts, a St. John-based company that inspects Spalding hoops for college basketball and the National Basketball Association.
He was called in as an electrician when 3,500 seats were being installed under the skyboxes at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. His work with stadium bleachers got him contacts in the sports world, which led him to found a company that serves as a service technician for Division I college basketball and the NBA. Elevation Concepts checks out rims to make sure they are properly installed to regulation for all the NBA teams, at the All-Star Game, and for the G League.
The work has taken him to China, Japan, India, Australia and Sweden, where he's helped the NBA set up international leagues.
"We've been to six continents," he said. "There was a lot of interest in Rwanda because the rapper J. Cole was playing in that league."
His job is to set up the goals and certify that they meet NBA regulations and are ready to play on. They have to be within an eighth of an inch.
Elevation Concepts provides on-site technical support, fixing rims after thunderous dunks by the likes of Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis.
"You might have seen when Zion Williamson dunked at the All-Star Game in Chicago and the goal tilted a little bit. It's on YouTube," he said. "I went in and adjusted it in a minute."
Spalding has engineered NBA backboards so they don't shatter anymore. But Hall has a joke ready for when people ask.
"When people ask what I do if the backboard shatters, I joke that I pull the fire alarm," he said.
After a massive dunk at an NBA game, Hall's company checks anything attached to the backboard to make sure it's still attached property.
"Shot clocks, cameras and microphones are all my responsibility," he said. "If a Sports Illustrated camera is no longer clamped on properly, I am the one who deals with it. They don't go up there."
Hall saw two referees playing pickleball during the NBA bubble and took up the sport himself.
"What I like about it is it's physical without being too taxing, which is why it's popular with seniors," he said. "You can get your heart rate up to 120 to 130 beats per minute, which is a pretty good workout. I'm very hyper and it holds my attention. If you miss, there's just another play. It's such a quick-reaction sport."
Hall, a long-time martial artist who works to get in his daily steps, came to love the sport of pickleball so much he thought it would be a great business to bring to Northwest Indiana.
"I told my wife we'd put our savings in the middle of the table and do this without a loan from the bank or an investor," he said. "This way, the 216 days we sacrificed together during the bubble would pay off and turn into something. And if it doesn't work, we'd do something else."
Pickle Time has two professional instructors who will teach anyone who's new to the sport.
"It's like badminton with some tennis skills but you're hitting a whiffle ball," he said. "The court dimensions and nets are a little bit shorter than tennis. There are different rules involved. If you give it a try for five minutes, we will teach you the rules."
Though it first took off with seniors, it's become popular with all age groups.
"The ages change as the day does," he said. "It's fairly amazing. When the day starts, it's a lot of seniors in the early morning. As it gets to the night, you see a lot of 20-somethings and 30-somethings. We've had had everyone from 96-year-olds to 10- to 12-year-olds come in to swing a paddle and hit around a ball."
Pickle Time offers lessons and also league play catering to beginners and intermediate-level players. It has a pro shop with paddles, equipment, merchandise and actual pickles, which were stocked after customers kept jokingly asking for them.
In the long term, he hopes to work with more grade-schoolers to get them interested in the sport. Unlike other facilities, Pickle Time has custom-built pickleball courts, not ones modified from tennis or basketball courts.
"Everybody wants to get on ESPN or be on the big show," he said. "I don't care about any of that. I want to interest third-graders, fourth-graders, fifth-graders who maybe weren't athletic or into sports or thought they were uncoordinated. It's something they can do without feeling the pressure."
Hall may open more locations in the future but will proceed cautiously.
"If we're not careful, in five years I could see the market getting flooded," he said. "Crown Point already has four outdoor courts in the park district. People keep telling me I should expect to be really busy in the winter."
Pickle Time is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit www.pickletime.fun, call 219-779-9083 or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.
