Pickle Time, Crown Point's new pickleball facility, emerged from the NBA bubble

Hall saw two referees playing pickleball during the NBA bubble and took up the sport himself.

"What I like about it is it's physical without being too taxing, which is why it's popular with seniors," he said. "You can get your heart rate up to 120 to 130 beats per minute, which is a pretty good workout. I'm very hyper and it holds my attention. If you miss, there's just another play. It's such a quick-reaction sport."

Hall, a long-time martial artist who works to get in his daily steps, came to love the sport of pickleball so much he thought it would be a great business to bring to Northwest Indiana.

"I told my wife we'd put our savings in the middle of the table and do this without a loan from the bank or an investor," he said. "This way, the 216 days we sacrificed together during the bubble would pay off and turn into something. And if it doesn't work, we'd do something else."

Pickle Time has two professional instructors who will teach anyone who's new to the sport.

"It's like badminton with some tennis skills but you're hitting a whiffle ball," he said. "The court dimensions and nets are a little bit shorter than tennis. There are different rules involved. If you give it a try for five minutes, we will teach you the rules."