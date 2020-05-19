Pier 1 to go out of business and close all 540 stores

×
The Pier 1 stores in Hobart, shown here, and Valparaiso began liquidation sales in January. Now, all stores are liquidating inventory in anticipation of closing.
Kerry Erickson, file, The Times
NEW YORK — Pier 1, the seller of wicker chairs and scented candles, said it will go out of business and permanently close all 540 of its stores.
The Fort Worth, Texas- based company said Tuesday that it was unable to find a buyer for its business after filing for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.
At the time, it had announced the permanent closures of the Valparaiso and Merrillville stores, but hoped to keep the Schererville store open.
But Pier 1 said it will start going-out-of-business sales as it reopens stores shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pier 1 traces to a single store in 1962 that sold beanbag chairs and love beads to hippies in San Mateo, California. It expanded to offer just about anything for the home, from lounge chairs to curtains, and it later adopted the logo: "From Hippie to Hip." At its height, Pier 1 had more than 1,200 stores.
But in recent years, its sales have fallen as it struggled to compete with online retailers Wayfair and Amazon, which sell sofas and coffee tables at a lower price and deliver them quickly.
Other chains that have failed to connect with customers have filed for bankruptcy protection recently, including J.C. Penney and J.Crew.
Meat locker
Lori Warfel of Downs, owner of Bittner's Eureka Locker, Inc., in Eureka, Illinois, inventories sides of beef in the meat locker's refrigerated storage, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Like many smaller meat lockers across the midwest, business is good, if she can locate the products customers want.
DAVID PROEBER LEE NEWS SERVICE
051720-blm-loc-2grocer
James Depaepe, a meat cutter at Lexington Finer Foods in Lexignton, Illinois, cuts a batch of butterfly pork chops, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Depaepe works alone in the meat department at the grocery story and has made it a mission to keep area customers fed.
DAVID PROEBER LEE NEWS SERVICE
051720-blm-loc-2locker
Rick McCurdy, a meat cutter at Bittner's Eureka Locker, Inc.., in Eureka, Illinois, cuts up small pieces of beef for stew as part of his day, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Beef is becoming a little more difficult for area butchers to obtain and prices are beginning to rise.
DAVID PROEBER LEE NEWS SERVICE
051720-blm-loc-9locker
Lori Warfel of Downs, owner of Bittner's Eureka Locker, Inc. in Eureka, Illinois, is working overtime to keep the meat locker's refrigerated storage filled with beef, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Like many smaller meat lockers across the midwest, business is good, if she can locate the products customers want.
DAVID PROEBER LEE NEWS SERVICE
051720-blm-loc-8locker
Rick McCurdy, a meat cutter at Bittner's Eureka Locker, Inc., in Eureka, Illinois, cuts up scraps to make beef stew, Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER LEE NEWS SERVICE
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-001
Dale Scherer’s cows on his farm Sunday, May 10, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin, The Dispatch–Argus
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-002
Dale Scherer feeds his cows apples on his farm Sunday, May 10, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin, The Dispatch–Argus
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-003
Dale Scherer feeds his cows apples on his farm Sunday, May 10, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin, The Dispatch–Argus
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-005
Dale Scherer feeds his cows apples on his farm Sunday, May 10, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin, The Dispatch–Argus
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-007
Dale Scherer’s cows on his farm Sunday, May 10, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin, The Dispatch–Argus
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-010
Dale Scherer poses for a portrait near his cows on his farm Sunday, May 10, in Davenport.
Meg McLaughlin, The Dispatch–Argus
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-001
Mike Paustian, with Paustian Enterprises, holds a piglet on his hog farm Tuesday, May 12, in Walcott.
Meg McLaughlin, The Dispatch–Argus
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-003
Mike Paustian, with Paustian Enterprises, walks past pins of piglets on his hog farm Tuesday, May 12, in Walcott.
Meg McLaughlin, The Dispatch–Argus
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-004
Mike Paustian, with Paustian Enterprises, poses for a photo surrounded by piglets on his farm Tuesday, May 12, in Walcott.
Meg McLaughlin, The Dispatch–Argus
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-005
Piglets are held in the pen at Paustian Enterprises Tuesday, May 12, in Walcott.
Meg McLaughlin, The Dispatch–Argus
05172020-blm-loc-1meatbane
Patrick Bane inspects hardware on a hog feeder on his farm in Arrowsmith, Illinoisr. He was name the 2018 America’s Pig Farmer of the Year. He was photographed on his farm, Sept. 28, 2018.
NATIONAL PORK BOARD FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
05172020-blm-loc-1meattitus
Thomas Titus works with hogs on his farm in Elkhart, Nov. 3, 2019. Titus is one of several area producers thast are looking to create new marketing and farming methods to deal with the reality of the coronavirus.
NATIONAL PORK BOARD FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
05172020-blm-loc-2meatbane
Patrick Bane's hog operation uses a number of enclosed facilities that are built around processing necessities that deal with the environmental realities of meat production in Arrowsmith, Illinois. Dealing with the reality of the coronavirus has created a number of challenges for the 2018 America’s Pig Farmer of the Year.
NATIONAL PORK BOARD FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
05172020-blm-loc-2meattitus
Thomas Titus provides a living for his family on their hog production facility in Elkhart, Illinois, Nov. 3, 2019. Titus is one of several area producers that are looking to create new marketing and farming methods to deal with the reality of the coronavirus.
NATIONAL PORK BOARD FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Virus Outbreak Slaughterhouse Cities
In this Friday, May 1, photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters.
Charlie Neibergall, AP
Cobb_Seth 1 05.13.20.JPG
Assistant meat manager Seth Cobb works on grounding pork in the meat department on Wednesday, May 13, 2020., at IGA grocery store in Sullivan, Illinois.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Leeper_Tom 2 05.13.20.JPG
Farmer Tom Leeper talks about the impact of the pandemic on Tuesday, May 12, 2020., at his farm in Harristown, Illinois. Leeper was in the middle of planinig soybeans.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Leeper_Tom 4 05.13.20.JPG
Angus background cattle at the Leeper farm in Harristown, Illinois.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Leeper_Tom 7 05.13.20.JPG
Tom Leeper works on planting soybeans at his farm in Harristown, Illinois.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Ray_Eric-051420-1.jpg
Eric Ray, left, and Chris Slone, right, work at Jeffrey's Meat Market on Wednesday in Decatur, Illinois. Both have both seen a rise in sales in recent weeks.
Jeff Smudde, Herald & Review
Ray_Eric-051420-5.jpg
Eric Ray, a manager at Jeffrey's Meat Market in Decatur, Illinois, shows how high their boxes of chicken would typically stand up to.
Jeff Smudde, Herald & Review
Ray_Eric-051420-2.jpg
Eric Ray, prepares meat in the preparation area at Jeffrey's Meat Market on Wednesday in Decatur, Illinois. Ray says they've been busier than any holiday at the shop.
Jeff Smudde, Herald & Review
Rogan_GreenBay_4.jpg
A woman wearing a mask walks past a tent in the parking of Salm Partners in Denmark, Wisconsin, just south of Green Bay.
Adam Rogan, The Journal Times
slone_chris-051420-1.jpg
Chris Slone cleans a meat scale on Wednesday at Jeffrey's Meat Market in Decatur, Illinois.
Jeff Smudde, Herald & Review
slone_chris-051420-2.jpg
Chris Slone weighs chunks of beef on Wednesday at Jeffrey's Meat Market in Decatur, Illinois.
Jeff Smudde, Herald & Review
US-NEWS-TRUMP-ORDER-KEEPS-MEATPACKING-PLANTS-3-TB.jpg
A Tyson Fresh Meats plant employee leaves the plant, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Logansport, Ind. The plant will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in north-central Indiana after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
CEO Fred Linz checks on some calves at Linz Heritage Angus.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Fred Linz, CEO of Linz Heritage Angus, is very concerned about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the meat industry.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Calves head out to a larger pasture at the Linz Heritage Angus ranch in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Fred Linz, CEO of Linz Heritage Angus, is concerned about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the meat industry.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Angus beef cattle roam the ranch at the Linz Heritage Angus ranch in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Linz Heritage Angus breeds Angus beef cattle for many restaurants both local and nationwide.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Linz Heritage Angus breeds Angus beef cattle for many restaurants both local and nationwide.
John J. Watkins, The Times
