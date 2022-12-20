Pierogi Drop to ring in 2023 with fireworks, new Mr. Pierogi and a giant Polish dumpling

Whiting will ring in the new year with fireworks, church bells, the debut of the first new Mr. Pierogi in 25 years, and a Polish dumpling so big King Kong could snack on it.

Pierogi Drop will return for the seventh year. The annual New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Whiting features a 10-foot pierogi that plunges 70 feet at the stroke of midnight to a boiling cauldron surrounded by revelers.

“We’re the only drop in Chicagoland,” chairman Andrew Dybel said. “This is a real drop like the ball at Times Square, the peach in Atlanta or the orange in Miami. If you want to experience a real drop on New Year’s, this is it.”

Pierogi Drop is an extension of Whiting’s popular Pierogi Fest, the wacky celebration that draws huge crowds to 119th Street every summer. It’s meant to celebrate the region’s Eastern European heritage while lightly poking fun at it with self-deprecating humor. The Buscias, for instance, will be out to embody the spirit of shawl-wearing, wine-swilling and cheek-pinching Polish grandmothers from the Old World.

This year marks the debut of Tony Panek as Mr. Pierogi. The longtime WJOB radio personality, who hosts “Region Rush Hour” and “Panek in the Region” on the Hammond-based radio station, is taking the doughy pierogi outfit and floppy chef’s hat from longtime Mr. Pierogi Matt Valuckis, who retired after 25 years of greeting the dumpling-loving, carbo-loading and Okocim beer-chugging throngs at Pierogi Fest.

He will preside over Pierogi Fest next summer, but this is his first chance to make a public appearance as the character.

“He normally broadcasts the Pierogi Drop through WJOB’s JEDtv,” Dybel said. “If he does this year, it will be as Mr. Pierogi.”

The Whiting Knights of Columbus will host the annual event, which begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at 119th Street and Atchison Avenue. Several hundred people often turn out, depending on whether the weather is bitingly cold or more reasonable.

The drop itself is free, and the Knights of Columbus Hall will host a New Year’s Eve party with a $5 admission, $2 beers, $3 mixed drinks and live music all night long.

“People can come out and enjoy all the restaurants and bars,” Dybel said. “They can come see the fireworks from Krazy Kaplans. It’s outdoors and indoors. There’s enhanced lighting and usually lots of confetti.”

Mr. Pierogi will lead a countdown to midnight, now that a new countdown clock has been installed. The festivities will include church bells ringing from the nearby St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

“They just fixed the bell tower last year,” he said. “A remote control will ring the bells when the fireworks are done.”

As Pierogi Drop has become more of an annual institution, this also will be the last year it features an overhead crane and the 10-foot pierogi that a local sign company whipped up. The Knights of Columbus are commissioning a new fiberglass pierogi similar to the new Pierogi Fest statues around downtown and installing a 70-foot Pierogi Drop pole that will double as a flagpole for the rest of the year.

“We weren’t able to get it up in time for this year but will have it up soon and it will be ready for next year,” he said.

The event is often featured on Chicago television stations, including ABC 7 Countdown Chicago. TV news crews won’t be out this year to keep their broadcast fresh, but they plan to return in 2023, Dybel said.

The party will go on regardless.

The Underground Prophets will play 1980s cover songs at the Knights of Columbus Hall. There will be ethnic food, including Polish sausages and, of course, pierogi. Father Time and Baby New Year will make an appearance.

“Baby New Year is a 60-year-old man who should probably not be out in that weather in only a diaper,” Dybel said.

People are encouraged to wear costumes on the street. Last year, a man dressed as the pope partied with the crowds.

“It’s going to cost you $100 at a minimum to go anywhere in downtown Chicago on New Year’s Eve,” he said. “This is a safe area. It’s fun. And it’s much more reasonable. You can make a night of it at the restaurants and bars, going to dinner at Keither’s or drinking at the Center Lounge, the Clipper of Bulldog Brewing. They’re all a short walk away.”

The hope is that the weather will be agreeable and a big crowd will turn out.

“It all depends on the weather,” he said. “I’ve been sitting here watching the forecast and it looks pretty good.”

For other information, visit pierogidrop.com, email info@pierogidrop.com or find Pierogi Drop on Facebook.