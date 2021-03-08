Pines Village in Valparaiso names new CEO

Pines Village Retirement Communities has named a new CEO.

The board of directors of the nonprofit retirement community at 3303 Pines Village Circle in Valparaiso selected Martin Sonnenberg to serve as its new leader.

"The board was impressed with Martin’s leadership experience, strong ties with the community, his embracement of Pines Village’s vision and mission and his drive to meet the needs of the next generation of older adults," Board President Shellee Nelson said.

Sonnenberg earned his bachelor's degree at Valparaiso University and advanced degrees at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2011 and the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management's Advanced Management Program.

He has served on the boards of various organizations, including the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, Valparaiso Parks Foundation, Victory Christian Academy, Valparaiso Rotary Foundation, Valparaiso Parks and Liberty Bible Church.

“I am very excited to be joining the Pines Village community,” Sonnenberg said. “I look forward to furthering the mission and vision in serving the residents, staff, and families with excellence."