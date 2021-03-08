 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pines Village in Valparaiso names new CEO
urgent

Pines Village in Valparaiso names new CEO

{{featured_button_text}}
Pines Village in Valparaiso names new CEO

Martin Sonnenberg was named CEO of Pines Village Retirement Communities, Inc.

 Joseph S. Pete

Pines Village Retirement Communities has named a new CEO.

The board of directors of the nonprofit retirement community at 3303 Pines Village Circle in Valparaiso selected Martin Sonnenberg to serve as its new leader.

"The board was impressed with Martin’s leadership experience, strong ties with the community, his embracement of Pines Village’s vision and mission and his drive to meet the needs of the next generation of older adults," Board President Shellee Nelson said.

Sonnenberg earned his bachelor's degree at Valparaiso University and advanced degrees at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2011 and the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management's Advanced Management Program.

He has served on the boards of various organizations, including the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, Valparaiso Parks Foundation, Victory Christian Academy, Valparaiso Rotary Foundation, Valparaiso Parks and Liberty Bible Church.

“I am very excited to be joining the Pines Village community,” Sonnenberg said. “I look forward to furthering the mission and vision in serving the residents, staff, and families with excellence."

He will start as CEO on April 1. He succeeds acting CEO Denise Schroeder and CEO Emerita Laurie Mullet. Mullet oversaw Pines Village from 1997 to 2021.

Founded in 1983, Pines Village offers assisted living to retirees in a village-like setting in maintenance-free cottages at the Meridian Woods Campus and apartments at the Pines Village Campus.

"This transition will be a new chapter for Pines Village. Our board of directors is enthusiastically committed to setting the direction of the organization for the next decade. Martin has the opportunity to shape the future of Porter County's only nonprofit retirement community," Nelson said. "We look forward to a fresh perspective on elder services and having another CEO with deep roots in the community."

For more information, visit pinesvillage.org or call 219-465-1591.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Luther, Windmill Brewing's taproom cat

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts