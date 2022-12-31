 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pioneer Land Spinners to recreate settler days at museum

Spinners are pictured at the museum.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Pioneer Land Spinners will recreate early settler days at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum.

The spinners from Pioneer Land will spin yard from natural fibers at the museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1 in LaPorte from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 14.

“These talented artisans usually spin in a barn at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, so it is a special opportunity to see them here! Come learn more about how pioneers made their textiles from these knowledgeable women,” LaPorte County Historical Society Museum Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. “They may even give you a try.”

WATCH NOW: 219 News Now - 12/29/22

The spinners will return for another demonstration in February.

“If you are not able to come on the 14th of January, no problem because the spinners will be at the Museum again on February 11th,” Jackson said. “We hope everyone can come and see the Pioneer Land Spinners.”

The three-story local history museum also has period rooms, a Belle Gunness Room, the Kesling Auto Collection, the Giese Church, model trains, a collection of vintage firearms and a recreated Main Street. It also many other permanent exhibitions, including about sports, the Michigan City Zoo, the Long Branch Saloon, textiles, prehistoric bones and Native Americans. There’s also a recreated barn with antique farming implements.

For more information, call 219-324-6767 or visit laportcountyhistory.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

