Plan Commission again favors Scheeringa Farms rezone

HIGHLAND — It was "second verse same as the first" on Wednesday as the Plan Commission again recommended a Town Council rezoning of Scheeringa Farms to allow development of a senior citizen housing complex.
The public comment portion of the meeting resulted in 90 minutes of unanimous opposition to the proposal.
The commission's vote to approve the rezoning was 5-1 with an abstention by Mark Kendra.
Voting to approve the rezoning were Joe Grzymski, Mario Martini, James Kissee, Doug Turich and Town Councilman Bernie Zemen.
Voting no was Tom Vander Woude.
The rezoning is contingent on approval of a covenant stating that no transient tenants can ever occupy the complex, and that primary residents must be at least 55 years old.
The board also took two additional votes — with the same results — to approve a two-lot subdivision and for final plat approval for the project.
As the residents spoke, the commission defended its reasons for supporting the proposal, including that petitioner Russell Construction has met all the requirements set forth by the board over a period of many months.
Kissee said he takes offense at some claims that the commission is on the take.
"That's offensive. That's just rude," he said.
Turich added that it is not true that the commission does not care about the residents' wishes.
"My stomach is in knots" as we consider this issue, he said.
If the council accepts the recommendation, the 19-acre farm would be rezoned from large single-family to a residential planned unit development to accommodate the complex.
Scheeringa Farms has leased the land from the Strack family for the past 80 years and wants to continue farming it. The Scheeringa family also says they have funds to purchase the land after selling their 80-acre farm in Merrillville.
But Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa, has an option to purchase the land, which sits immediately north of Strack & Van Til between Kleinman Road and Cline Avenue.
It is undetermined how long the option runs, but officials have speculated that it could expire at the end of the current year
Janille Scheeringa said her family now has no other land to farm, while noting that they own seven acres north of Scheeringa Farms that is underwater and not usable.
"We have all our money invested in Highland," Scheeringa said. "You guys want us to give that up? Then go ahead."
The Town Council has the final vote on all rezoning requests and can either accept or reject the commission's recommendation.
In August, after the original public hearing, the commission sent its first recommendation to the council to approve the rezoning — which the council did on Aug. 31.
Voting for the rezoning were Councilmen Mark Herak, D-2nd; Vice President Bernie Zemen, D-1st; and Roger Sheeman, R-5th.
Voting no were Tom Black, R-4th; and President Mark Schocke, R-3rd.
However, after the land was rezoned, a classified advertising error was discovered in the plan's legal description, which invalidated the rezoning.
This forced Wednesday's repeat public hearing before the commission.
The council will again have 90 days to act on the recommendation from the time it receives official notification from the commission.
The council's Aug. 31 vote took place after only 14 days had passed.
At Monday's council meeting, several citizens were already imploring the three councilmen to reverse their original vote.
Resident Larry Kondrat referred to the Hammond Elderly Apartments and said a SWAT team was recently sent there after a shooting incident in one of the units.
Police say a 45-year old male roommate was taken into custody.
Kondrat said Highland is setting the stage for similar situations and that it would be nice if a couple councilmen changed their stance and rejected the rezoning.
"You know what? We really don't need this in our town," he said.
Another resident said his grandmother-in-law is 92 and stricken with Alzheimer's Disease. He related that it is less expensive to have someone care for her at home than paying for a senior living apartment.
Janille Scheeringa told about her mother having critical health issues and how the family did not feel right having other people care for her.
So they refit her house with handicapped accessibility and brought her back home with 24-hour professional care.
Scheeringa also said a survey shows that senior living facilities south of U.S. 30 are only at 70-72% capacity and those north of U.S. 30 are only around 40-50%.
"This is going to be an apartment (complex) in the end and nobody in Highland is going to like it," she told the council.
Scheeringa added that the town is trying to push a longtime Highland business out.
"Think about it," she said repeatedly. "Think about it."
The ball is now back in the council's court as it must schedule another vote on whether to approve the rezoning or deny it early next year.
