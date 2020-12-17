Plan Commission again favors Scheeringa Farms rezone

"That's offensive. That's just rude," he said.

Turich added that it is not true that the commission does not care about the residents' wishes.

"My stomach is in knots" as we consider this issue, he said.

If the council accepts the recommendation, the 19-acre farm would be rezoned from large single-family to a residential planned unit development to accommodate the complex.

Scheeringa Farms has leased the land from the Strack family for the past 80 years and wants to continue farming it. The Scheeringa family also says they have funds to purchase the land after selling their 80-acre farm in Merrillville.

But Russell Construction, of Davenport, Iowa, has an option to purchase the land, which sits immediately north of Strack & Van Til between Kleinman Road and Cline Avenue.

It is undetermined how long the option runs, but officials have speculated that it could expire at the end of the current year

Janille Scheeringa said her family now has no other land to farm, while noting that they own seven acres north of Scheeringa Farms that is underwater and not usable.