Plan for lakefront condos moving forward

MICHIGAN CITY — Plans for lakefront condominiums are moving forward.

Washington Landing Condominiums, a six-story structure containing 55 units, would go up on the site of a former Amtrak train station north of U.S 12 just west of Franklin Street.

Ernest Rosato Jr., representing developer 100 North Washington, said all of the units would have views of Lake Michigan through “floor-to-ceiling windows.”

Rosato estimated the cost of two-bedroom units at $400,000 to $450,000 apiece, and of three-bedroom units at $500,000 to $550,000.

The units would be above the main level, which would be used for retail, a restaurant and parking.

Rosato asked the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission on Monday to help fund the $20 million project with tax increment financing dollars.

The TIF money comes from property tax revenue generated by an increase in the assessed value of property in the district.

TIF funds and money from the developer would go toward a 25-year financing of the project, but only the developer would be responsible for making the payments, said RDC attorney Alan Sirinek.

“There’s absolutely no risk to the city,” he said.