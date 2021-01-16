Plan for lakefront condos moving forward

MICHIGAN CITY — Plans for lakefront condominiums are moving forward.
Washington Landing Condominiums, a six-story structure containing 55 units, would go up on the site of a former Amtrak train station north of U.S 12 just west of Franklin Street.
Ernest Rosato Jr., representing developer 100 North Washington, said all of the units would have views of Lake Michigan through “floor-to-ceiling windows.”
Rosato estimated the cost of two-bedroom units at $400,000 to $450,000 apiece, and of three-bedroom units at $500,000 to $550,000.
The units would be above the main level, which would be used for retail, a restaurant and parking.
Rosato asked the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission on Monday to help fund the $20 million project with tax increment financing dollars.
The TIF money comes from property tax revenue generated by an increase in the assessed value of property in the district.
TIF funds and money from the developer would go toward a 25-year financing of the project, but only the developer would be responsible for making the payments, said RDC attorney Alan Sirinek.
“There’s absolutely no risk to the city,” he said.
Sirinek said all of the north end TIF district's dollars could be applied toward the financing. A lesser percentage would mean the balance of the TIF money being set aside for other projects within the north end TIF district.
There was some disagreement among commission members over how much to help financially, but members expressed a liking for the project.
MCRC member Chris Chatfield said the project fits the type of redevelopment occurring on the north end the past several years, and TIF revenue is an investment to further the momentum.
“The outlook and trajectory of Michigan City is changing. The ability for us to have some medium to high levels of housing opportunities is important. This offers a great amenity to what’s happening downtown,” he said.
Rosato said it would take 18 months to build the facility once financing and other requirements for construction are obtained.