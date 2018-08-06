The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission has scheduled a series of late summer "pop-up" events to share information on the new long-range plan the agency is developing.
The 2050 Comprehensive Regional Plan will succeed the commission's 2040 Plan to serve as a long-range guide to planning activities regarding transportation, land use, conservation, economic development and social equity.
The three-county plan will constitute "a strategy to think about the actions we need to start taking now to be prepared for the year 2050," according to NIRPC.
The pop-up event schedule is:
• 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the South Shore Summer Music Festival at Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond
• 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the South Shore Summer Music Festival at Peter G. Redar Memorial Park, 217 Gregory St., Schererville
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Miller Beach Farmer's Market, 667 Lake St., Gary
• 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14 at Taco Tuesday at Marquette Park Pavilion, 1 N. Grand Blvd., Gary
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at the LaPorte Farmer's Market, corner of Monroe and Lincolnway, LaPorte
• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Valparaiso Farmer's Market, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso
• 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at the New Durham European Market at the north junction of Ind. 2 and Ind. 421, Westville
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Michigan City Farmer's Market at 8th and Washington St., Michigan City
Visit www.nirpc.org/2040-plan/transportation/2050-plan/ for more information.