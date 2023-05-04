A plant-based hair extension company, software platform and parking app won this year's Big Sell entrepreneurship contest.

Purdue University Northwest’s College of Business and College of Technology hosted the 12th annual contest at PNW’s Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center on Indianapolis Boulevard. Originally held at the now-razed Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville, the Big Sell is meant to showcase startups and propel them to success.

Aspiring entrepreneurs made their best elevator pitches for their startups to compete for investment capital.

Jannice Newson won first place and a $10,000 prize. She co-founded Lillian Augusta with Nana Britwum. Lillian Augusta makes synthetic, biodegradable hair braid extensions for Black women. It's intended to be both comfortable and sustainable for the environment.

Computer science student Luis Alvear placed second, winning $3,000 for his AtoB software platform. His startup links up drivers and passengers for carpooling with the goal of reducing travel costs, limiting congestion and lowering carbon emissions.

Courtney Stern won third place, landing $1,000 for her Park Watch app. The New York City resident aspires to help drivers find on-street parking in cities by sharing spots with each other.

“Entrepreneurship students produce the PNW Big Sell pitch competition, which had another fantastic showing,” said Alexandra Moran, clinical instructor of entrepreneurship. “We are so excited to see these companies looking to scale their businesses within our entrepreneurship ecosystem. The diversity of founders and their companies mirrors our diverse community and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to raise capital.”

Moran and Mont Handley, an entrepreneur in residence and the associate director of CMEC, jointly directed the Big Sell, which was sponsored by NIPSCO and broadcast on WJOB.

StoryBolt co-founder Nassim Abdi, entrepreneurship assistant professor Kristin Burton and Multi Agency Academic Cooperative founder Stewart McMillan evaluated the six-minute-long pitches.