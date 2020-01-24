Planting Possibilities employment services nonprofit lands accreditation

Planting Possibilities, a nonprofit that works to provide employment and job skill training for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Lake County, secured its second consecutive three-year accreditation from CARF International.
CARF, formerly known as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, serves as an independent nonprofit accrediting body that aims to "promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of persons served."
“We appreciate CARF's collaborative approach which includes follow-up contact with the surveyor if necessary," Planting Possibilities President Mary Anne Neiner said. "So far, both of our surveyors have been top-notch quality."
Since 2012, Munster-based Planting Possibilities has worked with adults with autism and other developmental disabilities in Lake County to train them for the workplace and help them find jobs.
The accreditation extends through 2022.