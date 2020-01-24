Planting Possibilities employment services nonprofit lands accreditation

Planting Possibilities, a nonprofit that works to provide employment and job skill training for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Lake County, secured its second consecutive three-year accreditation from CARF International.

CARF, formerly known as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, serves as an independent nonprofit accrediting body that aims to "promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of persons served."

“We appreciate CARF's collaborative approach which includes follow-up contact with the surveyor if necessary," Planting Possibilities President Mary Anne Neiner said. "So far, both of our surveyors have been top-notch quality."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since 2012, Munster-based Planting Possibilities has worked with adults with autism and other developmental disabilities in Lake County to train them for the workplace and help them find jobs.

The accreditation extends through 2022.

Gallery: 10 most in-demand jobs in Northwest Indiana for those with just a high school degree

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.