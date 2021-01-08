Plastic surgeon donates money to help women without insurance get breast cancer care

Board-certified plastic surgeon Gus Galante donated $1,600 to the Breast Cancer Awareness Fund at Women’s Diagnostic Center of Community Hospital in Munster.

The donation will provide diagnostic breast care to women without health insurance, including associated diagnostic imaging, radiologist interpretation fees, biopsy fees and pathology fees for breast cancer screenings.

Galante donated a percentage of the proceeds from treating breast cancer patients during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness month. It has been an ongoing cause he's pursued.

“Like so many other people in our community, I have family members who have had breast cancer and have gone through treatment and reconstruction,” Galante said. “As a plastic surgeon, this is just one way I am able to give back.”

His donation will be used by the Women’s Diagnostic Center of Community Hospital, which offers 3D mammography with same-day appointments and same-day results, in some cases. Women diagnosed with breast cancer during routine mammography can start treatment at a Community Healthcare System hospital within 10 days.