An orange plume of smoke that rose over the Gary Works steel mill over the weekend raised concerns among residents, prompting a few to file complaints with the state government.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is looking into the incident, which residents also said gave the air in downtown Gary an acrid, metallic smell.

"IDEM is looking into the situation. We also received two complaints via our website over the weekend," spokesman Barry Sneed said. "IDEM's policy is to take the first action in response to a complaint within 30 days of receiving the complaint, and to address each complaint within 90 days. "

U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said the company also was looking into what happened but said there was not a major incident.

“We are investigating the opacity concern from this weekend," she said. "There were no significant operational issues or injuries at Gary Works. Safety and environmental performance remain our top priorities.”

Gary resident Marie Siroky noticed an acid smell while driving along Dunes Highway from Miller to the downtown library.

"I looked to the mill and saw the orange-ish cloud in distance from 12/20," she said. "This is bird migrating season. The toxins will be ingested by birds and fish. I had a mask in my car but anyone out and about would be affected."

Christopher Harris filed a complaint with IDEM after seeing the copper-ish cloud of smoke hovering over the Gary Works steel mill at about 9:50 a.m. Saturday. He said a metallic smell in the air forced him to cough and left him short of breath.

"My aunt traveling in the area also experienced it and experienced a shortness of breath," he said. "The Region's lakeshore communities deserve better air quality. I'm hoping that these recent releases will ignite a spirit of collaboration between environmental and social justice groups to find ways to procure and install permanent air quality monitoring within strategic locations within the communities to timely warn our neighbors and hold big industry accountable for their actions."

The Calumet Region's steel mills once emitted so much air pollution that steelworkers would drive junkers they called mill cars because of all the iron oxide that would coat them like snow during their shift. But the mills have cut back on such emissions since federal environmental regulations were first adopted in the 1970s.

To report an environmental emergency, call IDEM’s 24-Hour Emergency Spill Line at 888-233-7745. To file a complaint, call 800-451-6027 or visit www.in.gov/idem/contact/file-a-complaint.