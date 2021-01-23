PNC Bank closing 20 branches, including one in Indiana

PNC Bank is cutting 20 branches in seven states, including one in Indiana.
Northwest Indiana missed the cut during this round of consolidation.
The Pittsburgh-based bank has branches in Munster, Schererville, Merrillville, East Chicago, Michigan City and LaPorte, as well as multiple ATMs across Northwest Indiana.
PNC Bank is, however, closing a branch in Plymouth near South Bend, which will be consolidated with a nearby branch on April 16.
"We constantly evaluate our branches, together with our other available channels of banking, to ensure that they are most effectively meeting our customers’ needs. As a result of these evaluations, the decision was made to consolidate the Plymouth Branch with the Ireland Branch, located at 4501 S. Michigan St., in South Bend," Corporate Public Relations Director Marcey Zwiebel said.
Zwiebel said the need for brick-and-mortar branches wasn't as great since so many consumers have migrated online.
"There are more ways to bank with PNC than ever before via online, mobile, ATM, phone, etc., and we have continued to see our customers taking advantage of the investments we have made in these channels by altering the ways in which they have been banking with us," Zwiebel said. "Consider that approximately 77% of consumer customers used non-teller channels for the majority of their transactions during the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally during the fourth quarter, deposit transactions via ATM and mobile channels were 66% of total deposit transactions. These shifts in the way customers are conducting their banking transactions are important inputs that inform our branch consolidation decisions."
PNC Bank won't say if any more branch closures are coming this year as it reevaluates its footprint.
"We typically communicate with our customers about planned consolidations 90 days in advance, so we have not shared plans for any locations beyond April at this time," Zwiebel said.
PNC Bank will soon be the fifth largest bank in the United States with $102 billion in assets, once it completes its acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. for $11.6 billion. It's adding 600 more branches in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Colorado and New Mexico.
