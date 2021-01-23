PNC Bank closing 20 branches, including one in Indiana

PNC Bank is cutting 20 branches in seven states, including one in Indiana.

Northwest Indiana missed the cut during this round of consolidation.

The Pittsburgh-based bank has branches in Munster, Schererville, Merrillville, East Chicago, Michigan City and LaPorte, as well as multiple ATMs across Northwest Indiana.

PNC Bank is, however, closing a branch in Plymouth near South Bend, which will be consolidated with a nearby branch on April 16.

"We constantly evaluate our branches, together with our other available channels of banking, to ensure that they are most effectively meeting our customers’ needs. As a result of these evaluations, the decision was made to consolidate the Plymouth Branch with the Ireland Branch, located at 4501 S. Michigan St., in South Bend," Corporate Public Relations Director Marcey Zwiebel said.

Zwiebel said the need for brick-and-mortar branches wasn't as great since so many consumers have migrated online.