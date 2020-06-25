PNC Bank pledges $1 billion to help end systemic racism

PNC Bank is pledging more than $1 billion to help end systemic racism and economically empower African Americans in low- and moderate-income communities.
"We are living in one of the most important civil rights movements of our time. Each of us has a role to play in combating racism and discrimination, and PNC is committed to driving real change in areas in which we can make the greatest impact," PNC Chairman, President and CEO William Demchak said.
The Pittsburgh-based regional bank has branches in Munster, Schererville, East Chicago, Hobart and across the south suburbs of Chicago.
PNC spokeswoman Maria Pasic said it wasn't yet known how the money would be spent in Northwest Indiana.
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Dyer Police Department Officer Matthew Voss on patrolling with heart
The bank is committing $50 million more to charitable causes, including ones that promote social justice, expand financial education and teach job skills. PNC also will invest more than $1 billion in capital for neighborhood revitalization and community development financing.
"This is about much more than writing a check. This is about PNC doing what it does well — putting our capital to work in the communities we serve and providing innovation through products and services, with a special focus on helping African Americans buy homes, which we recognize is an important factor in wealth accumulation," Demchak said. "We are also going to make a positive impact through employee volunteerism. We've seen incredible success from our employee volunteerism through our Grow Up Great program, and that's what we're going to do here as well."
In light of recent social unrest over racism and police killings, the bank also is reviewing its own internal practices and policies to improve racial equality and create a more inclusive culture.
"Within our own company, we are having more candid, transparent and quite frankly, more difficult conversations about the challenges facing our black colleagues and customers and what we must do to change that," he said. "We have a responsibility to act — a responsibility to each other, our clients, communities and shareholders. We need to seize this moment and use our voices, our influence and our resources to address racism, discrimination, bigotry, bias and economic and health disparities that plague our country."
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.