PNC Bank pledges $1 billion to help end systemic racism

PNC Bank is pledging more than $1 billion to help end systemic racism and economically empower African Americans in low- and moderate-income communities.

"We are living in one of the most important civil rights movements of our time. Each of us has a role to play in combating racism and discrimination, and PNC is committed to driving real change in areas in which we can make the greatest impact," PNC Chairman, President and CEO William Demchak said.

The Pittsburgh-based regional bank has branches in Munster, Schererville, East Chicago, Hobart and across the south suburbs of Chicago.

PNC spokeswoman Maria Pasic said it wasn't yet known how the money would be spent in Northwest Indiana.

The bank is committing $50 million more to charitable causes, including ones that promote social justice, expand financial education and teach job skills. PNC also will invest more than $1 billion in capital for neighborhood revitalization and community development financing.