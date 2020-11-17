PNC Bank to become fifth largest bank in country after acquiring U.S. operations of Spanish financial group

PNC Bank will become the fifth largest bank by asset size in the United States after reaching an agreement to acquire the U.S. operations of the Spanish financial group, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, for $11.6 billion with cash on hand.

The Pittsburgh-based bank, which has branches in Munster, Schererville, Merrillville, Michigan City, LaPorte and East Chicago, will gain $104 billion in assets and 637 branches in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Colorado and New Mexico, greatly expanding its footprint from coast to coast. The deal will give it a foothold in 29 of the 30 largest markets in the United States.

"Our acquisition of BBVA USA will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder value through a strategic deployment of the proceeds from the sale of our BlackRock investment," said William Demchak, PNC's chairman, president and CEO. "This transaction is an opportunity to navigate our future from a position of strength, accelerating PNC's national expansion strategy while drawing on our experience as a disciplined acquirer. We are excited to bring our industry-leading technology and innovative products and services to new markets and clients, leveraging our mutual commitment to building diverse and high performing teams and supporting the communities we serve."