PNC Bank's profit slips in fourth quarter but still up by $2.2 billion for the year

PNC Bank reported its net income declined 5% to $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, but it still was up by $2.2 billion for the full year.

The Pittsburgh-based regional bank, which has branches in Munster, Schererville, East Chicago, Hobart and across the south suburbs of Chicago, saw revenue decline by $73 million to $4.2 billion in the fourth quarter, a 2% decline.

"PNC had a notable year in 2020 amid the many challenges of the pandemic. We achieved solid financial results, grew loans and deposits, delivered positive operating leverage, and maintained our strong capital position," said PNC Chairman, President and CEO Bill Demchak. "Nonetheless, net income from continuing operations decreased as we built substantial reserves to address the uncertain economic environment that still remains.

"During the year, we sold our equity stake in BlackRock and are redeploying those proceeds towards the pending acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Through the hard work and dedication of our employees, we supported the financial needs of our customers and communities, including committing more than $1 billion to advance economic empowerment and social justice."