PNC issues green bond for environmentally minded investors

PNC Bank, a Pittsburgh-based financial institution with branches in Munster, Merrillville and Schererville, has issued an inaugural Green Bond intended to help fund a transition to a low-carbon economy.
Proceeds will go to benefit renewable energy, energy efficiency, green buildings and other sustainability initiatives aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
"This Green Bond issuance is a natural progression of our efforts to balance financial priorities and environmental considerations in support of the transition to a low carbon economy," said Mike Lyons, executive vice president and head of PNC's Corporate and Institutional Banking and Asset Management Group.
PNC has pursued many other environmental initiatives over the years, including building the world's then-largest LEED-certified building in 2000. The company is working to reduce carbon emissions by 75% and water use by 50% by 2035, and to use 100% renewable energy by 2025.