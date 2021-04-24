PNC to help customers avoid overdraft fees that have ballooned to $17 billion a year

PNC Bank is looking to cut down on the overdraft fees that have ballooned to $17 billion nationwide.
The Pittsburgh-based bank, which has several branches in Northwest Indiana, is launching a "Low Cash Mode" virtual wallet that reduced overdraft fees by 60% in a recent pilot program.
Low Cash Mode is intended to address one of the most common sources of customer dissatisfaction regardless of income level. PNC said it is empowering customers to manage their accounts during times when they are short on cash or accidentally mistimed payments.
“Low Cash Mode gives our customers the ability to avoid unnecessary overdraft fees. With this new tool, we’re able to shift away from the industry’s widely used overdraft approach, which we believe is unsustainable,” said William S. Demchak, PNC’s chairman, president and CEO. “Low Cash Mode is a great example of how advances in our technology allow us to better align with a core principle of supporting our customers’ financial well-being. This is the right move for our customers and the bank.”
The service gives PNC customers alerts if their balance is low or negative, and lets them prioritize when debits, checks and ACH transactions are processed. Customers get payment control and 24 hours of extra time to prevent overdraft fees from being charged by transferring more money into their account.
PNC expects its customers will save $125 million to $150 million in overdraft fees. While it will lose revenue in the short term, it believes the service will help grow its customer base in the long term.
“While we expect to realize a reduction in fee revenue, we firmly believe that this innovative and differentiated approach will drive significant growth in new and existing customer relationships over time as we execute our national expansion strategy,” Demchak said.
PNC, which has branches in Schererville, Merrillville, Munster, East Chicago and Michigan City, tested the program will 20,000 customers. It plans to launch it nationally to customers in June and July via the virtual wallet on its app.
“We understand that regardless of income or level of wealth, everyone has low-cash moments,” said Karen Larrimer, head of retail banking and chief customer officer at PNC. “Low Cash Mode puts unprecedented payment control in our customers’ hands, empowering them, instead of the bank, to determine which transactions, that otherwise might result in overdrafts, are paid. Putting customers first is simply the right thing to do.”