PNC to help customers avoid overdraft fees that have ballooned to $17 billion a year

PNC Bank is looking to cut down on the overdraft fees that have ballooned to $17 billion nationwide.

The Pittsburgh-based bank, which has several branches in Northwest Indiana, is launching a "Low Cash Mode" virtual wallet that reduced overdraft fees by 60% in a recent pilot program.

Low Cash Mode is intended to address one of the most common sources of customer dissatisfaction regardless of income level. PNC said it is empowering customers to manage their accounts during times when they are short on cash or accidentally mistimed payments.

“Low Cash Mode gives our customers the ability to avoid unnecessary overdraft fees. With this new tool, we’re able to shift away from the industry’s widely used overdraft approach, which we believe is unsustainable,” said William S. Demchak, PNC’s chairman, president and CEO. “Low Cash Mode is a great example of how advances in our technology allow us to better align with a core principle of supporting our customers’ financial well-being. This is the right move for our customers and the bank.”