PNW Big Sell to feature products like an eco-friendly mobile phone stand

Purdue University Northwest's upcoming PNW Big Sell entrepreneurial contest will feature some homegrown competition.
Four Purdue Northwest College of Technology students will pitch their idea for an eco-friendly phone stand at the annual pitch contest, scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. April 27 at the Purdue University Northwest Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center, 7150 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond.
Daniel Cubillos, Neol Goveas, Jered Daniels and Daksh Patel came up with a mobile phone stand manufactured in an energy-efficient way that recently placed third at the HOUSTEX 3D Printing Student Competition in Texas, which has participants from schools like Texas A&M and the University of Pittsburgh.
“I noted the diligence of these students in my 3D modeling and animation courses, and wanted to help take their 3D skills to a higher level,” faculty advisor Magesh Chandramouli said. “The team’s success also bears testimony to the emphasis on hands-on learning in CGT courses, allowing students to apply the 3D concepts and skills learned to real-world problem-solving.”
Their product is called PRIME.
“I wanted to come up with an acronym that aptly captured the innovative nature of the project," Chandramouli said. "Hence, it was named 'PRIME' standing for Phone holder: Recyclable, Innovative, Multi-functional and Eco-friendly.”
The students collaborated as a team to make a functional product that impressed the judges down in Texas.
“The team effort we put into the competition was great,” Patel said. “We all worked together and the end result is something we are all proud of.”
They and others will make their best two-minute pitch before an expert panel and an audience. The first place winner gets $7,500 to launch their company, the second place $3,500, and third place $2,000.
Started in 2011, the contest has helped launch local businesses including Brace To Play, Pool Python and Loopy Cases.