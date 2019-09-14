HAMMOND — First impressions count, especially when applying for a new job or internship, work place professionals agree.
It's with that advice in mind that a new Career Closet was opened this week by Purdue University Northwest's College of Humanities, Education and Social Services, or CHESS, said Elaine Carey, dean of the department.
"It's available to students but also partners with the community," she said.
The Career Closet is a partnership between CHESS and the office of North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan and is located inside the North Township Circle of Services at 2835 E. 165th St. in Hammond.
The CHESS Career Closet is stocked with items that include suits for men and women, slacks, button-up shirts, sweaters and other professional attire. The items, as well as accessories such as shoes, belts and jewelry, are free to students, Carey said.
Anyone who has gently used professional wear items to donate can drop them off at PNW, 2200 169th St., in Room 152 or 216 of the Classroom Office Building in Hammond, Carey said.
Donations during the current CHESS drive will be accepted through Nov. 1, said Rachel Pollack, PNW web and events coordinator.
"Right now, we are hoping residents will drop off items at Purdue Northwest because we have an extra team of students at Career Closet. A second drive will come in November," Pollack said.
That drive will focus on the upcoming winter months and the need for professional coats, boots and other accessories, Pollack said.
The idea for the Career Closet was first broached two years ago when a college focus group was formed to discuss the issue of students who are in need of a professional look applying for jobs.
Because 47 percent of students enrolled in the CHESS department qualify as needs-based, there is a priority to assist those students who otherwise couldn't afford a new wardrobe and are just starting a new job or internship.
"If there is food and housing insecurity, obviously, you are not able to buy a week's worth of clothing," Carey said.
One of Career Closet's first goals was to secure a grant through the Legacy Foundation.
Kelly Anoe, the foundation's vice president, said she met with Carey and CHESS professors and staff.
"They expressed some challenges with students once ready for the job interview process being able to access proper interview clothing and the right credentials," Anoe said.
The group applied for a start-up Transform Lake County grant of $9,000 and received it.
"It meets the needs we saw in the community, and it helps Purdue reach out to the greater community," Anoe said.
For more information on clothing and accessory drop-offs, call PNW at 219-989-2401.