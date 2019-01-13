Poetry slam founder to perform at Region Ale in Schererville

Poetry slam founder Marc Kelly Smith, who goes by the nickname Slam Papi and presided over years of spoken word poetry performances at the Green Mill in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, will headline the weekly Jazz Jam on Sunday at Region Ale.
The weekly live music event runs from noon until 3 p.m. at Region Ale, 1080 U.S. 41 in Schererville. Organizer Andy Sutton said there's a different guest each week.
The restaurant and craft beer bar, which has 50 different craft beers on draft, will host Smith, the Chicagoan who started the Uptown Poetry Slam weekly poetry show that's been ongoing for 20 years and is now known as the Uptown Poetry Cabaret.
"Under Marc’s leadership, performance poetry and poetry slam shows have spread across the globe, into nightclubs, libraries, high schools, universities and cultural institutions. Germany, Switzerland, France, England, Italy, Canada, Ireland, Madagascar, Singapore and even the South Pole all have thriving poetry slam communities, modeled after The Uptown Poetry Cabaret — Marc’s weekly, standing-room-only production at the legendary Green Mill Tavern in Chicago," Sutton said in a news release. "Born on Chicago’s Southeast Side, Marc’s innate sense of rhythm and unflinching realism reflect the energy and sensibilities of his native city — a major source of his passion, principles and inspirations. His boundary-breaking performances have earned him a place among the country’s most compelling performers. Audiences from Queensland, Australia, to Fargo, North Dakota, have been captured and transported by his passionate vision of what poetry is and can do. Marc has chalked-up over 3,000 national and international engagements. He is the consummate performance poet and producer."
His poetry has appeared widely, including in Chicago Magazine, Hammer's Magazine and The Outlaw Bible of American Poetry. Active in several Chicago arts groups, the ex-construction worker also wrote the book "Crowdpleaser" and the plays "Flea Market" and "A House Party for Henry."
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (219) 322-2337 or visit www.regionaletaphouse.com.