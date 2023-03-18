Poets will spit their best verse at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts' First Friday Poetry Slam next month.

The live lit event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7 at the art center at 101 W. 2nd St. between downtown and the lakefront in Michigan City. The performances will start at 5:30 p.m.

Audience members will judge the "raucous but friendly competition." The public is invited to cheer on the poets.

“This is a fun opportunity for local poets, from novices to seasoned performers, to showcase their work in a really creative, supportive environment,” says Janet Bloch, LCA executive director.

Poetry slams were invented by Marc Smith in Chicago's jazz clubs, including the Green Mill Cocktail Lounge that still hosts the Uptown Poetry Slam today. They pit poets head-to-head in lively, animated spoken word performances of free-flowing verse that often sound akin to rap music.

Poets from all walks of life are invited to share their original work at the Lubezniik Poetry Slam. It's a tournament-style competition in which performers are eliminated in each round until a champion is ultimately crowned.

"Last year's Poetry Slam had so many great performers and audience members. It was standing room only," said Samantha Bean, marketing manager at LCA.

Tim Stafford, a former Chicago Grand Slam Champion from Lyons who has appeared on HBO's "Def Poetry Jam," will emcee.

Attendees can also check out the artwork in the galleries and enjoy a cash bar.

Admission is free.

Any poets interested in participating should register and send three original poems under three minutes in length by contacting Samantha Bean at 219-874-4900 ext. 202 or sbean@lubeznikcenter.org.

For more information, visit LubeznikCenter.org or call 219.874.4900.