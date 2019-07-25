The old world, European-influenced Pokro Brewing Co. is closing after a four-year run in Griffith.
The craft brewery at 311 N. Broad St. was known for its strong Belgian beers, buttery Polish food and annual Dyngus Day celebration. It served craft beers like the Caveman Ale English Brown Ale and Dwarven Assassin Belgian India Pale Ale in a chill, laid-back atmosphere.
Its owners announced on Facebook it would close at midnight Saturday.
"As we kick off Pierogi Fest week, we also start the final week for Pokro Brewing," the owners posted on Facebook. "Since the new year, we all know there have been many changes at the brewery. With these changes came stories and misconceptions of who we are as a business, who's involved, and what direction we are trying to go. So at the end of this week we are saying goodbye to Pokro Brewing. We are taking a sabbatical to figure out the next chapter."
It's one of several Northwest Indiana craft breweries to close amid the recent explosion in craft brewing, along with Twisted K-8 Brewing in LaPorte and Route 2 Brews and The Old Lowell Watering Hole and Bub's BBQ in Lowell.
Pokro Brewing is planning a farewell celebration Saturday.
"We are hosting one last beer and breakfast Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m., and then switching over to our 'gone fishing' party until we close at midnight," the owners posted on Facebook. "Make sure to stop by Saturday, or anytime this week, to have a beer and share any of your favorite moments."
Robyn and Joe Pokropinski, a longtime home brewer who got his start after getting a Mr. Beer home brewing kit as a Christmas gift, founded the 5,000-square-foot craft brewery in a former kickboxing dojo in 2015. It was one of three breweries in Griffith, along with New Oberpfalz Brewing and Wildrose Brewing.
Pokro Brewing had 95 seats, tables and a bar that Joe Pokropinski crafted himself out of reclaimed lumber, an array of board games and Jenga, and a chill vibe that invited hanging out. It served pierogi and other Polish fare, staged an annual Poktoberfest beer festival, and threw a Dyngus Day party at the end of Lent with a special release of a Dyngus Belgian Dubbel.
The brewery has been listed for sale.