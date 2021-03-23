Pop-up beer site on tap in Porter

VALPARAISO — Four Fathers Brewing is exploring a second location with a pop-up site along Ind. 49 in Porter.
The Porter County Board of Zoning Appeals granted permission last week for the pop-up site at 1200 N. Ind. 49, but there are some hurdles in the way of building a permanent structure there.
The property is at the northeast corner of Ind. 49 and Tremont Road. There are no restrooms or running water on site. If successful, petitioner Ryan Peters said, he would spring for water service there. Until then, he’s testing the waters with the pop-up site to see if a permanent location is feasible.
Four Fathers founder Beth Lacny said plans call for a portable taproom to be set up, with food trucks visiting as well. There would be games like bean bags and ladder toss set up, and maybe a sand volleyball court. There might be live music occasionally. Any performances would face northeast, into the woods and away from residential areas.
“The last thing we want to be is a bad neighbor,” Peters said. “We want them to come hang out.”
Answering questions about sanitation, Lacny said she cleans surfaces in the mobile taproom with Barkeeper’s Friend, the same as at the permanent site in Valparaiso.
“If it goes in the right direction, maybe it turns into a building,” County Attorney Scott McClure explained to the board.
Food trucks are self-contained and don’t need to be connected to water and sewer lines or to be certified safe at every site they visit, McClure said.
But what if someone gets sick and there’s no water service on site, board member Marvin Brickner wondered.
“Somebody vomits on the picnic table, Barkeeper’s Friend in not going to be your friend,” McClure said. Plenty of water will be needed to clean it up.
Dr. Brian Damitz, a board member, said portable water tanks can be rented that would be suitable for that purpose.
Complicating the board’s decision on the request for this site is that it’s not a one-time use and it’s not a permanent use, at least not yet.
“It’s not temporary temporary, but it’s not permanent permanent. It’s something in between,” McClure said.
The board approved the request for three years, on the condition that 100 gallons of potable water be on site, that no fireworks be displayed, that a maximum of four food trucks will be allowed at any time and that hours be limited to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The site will operate April through October.
In addition, the board will review the variance annually in case there are major complaints.
“Only if it’s monumentally impossible to solve would you be stopped,” McClure reassured Peters and Lacny.
If the pop-up site proves successful enough to explore a permanent location there, a number of additional conditions would need to be met.