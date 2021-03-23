Pop-up beer site on tap in Porter

Food trucks are self-contained and don’t need to be connected to water and sewer lines or to be certified safe at every site they visit, McClure said.

But what if someone gets sick and there’s no water service on site, board member Marvin Brickner wondered.

“Somebody vomits on the picnic table, Barkeeper’s Friend in not going to be your friend,” McClure said. Plenty of water will be needed to clean it up.

Dr. Brian Damitz, a board member, said portable water tanks can be rented that would be suitable for that purpose.

Complicating the board’s decision on the request for this site is that it’s not a one-time use and it’s not a permanent use, at least not yet.

“It’s not temporary temporary, but it’s not permanent permanent. It’s something in between,” McClure said.

The board approved the request for three years, on the condition that 100 gallons of potable water be on site, that no fireworks be displayed, that a maximum of four food trucks will be allowed at any time and that hours be limited to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The site will operate April through October.