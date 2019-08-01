Pop-up Biergarten to serve Hofbräu Bier at Munster's Centennial Park

For centuries, people have raised hefty steins, swigged beer and sung "oans, zwoa, g'suffa" at Munich's legendary Hofbräuhaus am Platzl.
Not everyone gets the chance to travel to one of the world's most famous beer halls, which is nearly synonymous with Oktoberfest, but Region residents can get a taste of its celebrated Hofbräu beer this weekend much closer to home at Centennial Park in Munster.
A pop-up Biergarten will serve Hofbrau Bier from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the park just off Calumet Avenue in Munster, southeast of 45th Street.
The free three-day event will feature a German-style Biergarten pouring imported Hofbrau Bier from Munich, such as Helles Lager, Maibock, Hefeweizen, and other beers brewed around to the Bavarian Beer Purity Law of 1516 that dictates only the natural ingredients of water, barley and hops can be used to brew beer.
BMW of Schererville is sponsoring the event, which will also offer U.S. craft beer, hard cider, sausage and pretzels for sale.
A ceremonial keg tapping will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday at Centennial Park, and a stein-hoisting contest will occur at 8 p.m. Friday.
The Ron Smolen Polka Band will provide live entertainment from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Children and families are welcome at the beer garden event, which will take place at a spacious park with playgrounds and walking trails around a small lake.