Pop-up Christmas store giving away free gifts to kids

The nonprofit offers a number of services, including emergency food assistance, back-to-school block parties, blankets for the homeless and birthday boxes for families that can't afford parties for their kids.

Paying It Forward especially tries to help the less fortunate around holidays.

"We want to spread joy to a lot of people so we started doing a Christmas giveaway," she said. "Christmas is a time of magic, love and family."

The charity recently got an office at 819 W. Chicago Ave. and decided it would be perfect for a seasonal pop-up children's store. Kids come in, take a picture with Santa and any other Christmas character, pick out a gift for themselves and then select presents for their parents, such as "World's Greatest Mom" or "World's Greatest Dad" mugs.

"We have kids who come in whose parents are thin on money, and you can see they want the toy so badly but know they can't buy it," Longoria said. "You should see the look on their face when we tell them it's free. It's a blessing to somebody who normally wouldn't be able to have such toys."

The store stocks both new and used toys, dolls, stuffed animals, action figures, basketballs, games, gaming systems and other presents.