Pop-up Christmas store giving away free gifts to kids

A new pop-up Christmas store in East Chicago is offering children free toys, gifts for their parents and pictures with Santa.
The nonprofit Paying It Forward opened the store at 819 W. Chicago Ave. with the goal of providing gifts to any children who visit. The charity is seeking donations of unwrapped toys as it aims to provide gifts to at least 500 less fortunate children this holiday season.
"We have a storefront all decorated with Christmas decorations," Paying it Forward President Tamye Longoria said. "We have Santa Claus, the Grinch and other characters visiting. Kids can pick a Christmas gift from a whole section of nice secondhand and brand-new toys. They pick out the toy they want and it's all free."
Longoria founded Paying It Forward nine years ago, after she became very sick with lupus and could no longer work.
"I used to work in marketing and events marketing, but I got so sick my bosses were telling me I was missing too many days and getting sick at work," she said. "I couldn't work any longer, but worked all my life, so I had to do something."
Then a needy family asked her for food. Her kitchen was bare.
"I didn't have anything to give them, but reached out on social media and got over 100 bags of groceries in 24 hours," Longoria said. "I was able to feed them and 10 other families. I found a way I could continue to work and pay it forward."
The nonprofit offers a number of services, including emergency food assistance, back-to-school block parties, blankets for the homeless and birthday boxes for families that can't afford parties for their kids.
Paying It Forward especially tries to help the less fortunate around holidays.
"We want to spread joy to a lot of people so we started doing a Christmas giveaway," she said. "Christmas is a time of magic, love and family."
The charity recently got an office at 819 W. Chicago Ave. and decided it would be perfect for a seasonal pop-up children's store. Kids come in, take a picture with Santa and any other Christmas character, pick out a gift for themselves and then select presents for their parents, such as "World's Greatest Mom" or "World's Greatest Dad" mugs.
"We have kids who come in whose parents are thin on money, and you can see they want the toy so badly but know they can't buy it," Longoria said. "You should see the look on their face when we tell them it's free. It's a blessing to somebody who normally wouldn't be able to have such toys."
The store stocks both new and used toys, dolls, stuffed animals, action figures, basketballs, games, gaming systems and other presents.
"A little girl who sees that doll or doll stroller doesn't know it was second-hand," she said. "It just brings her joy."
The gifts are suited for kids between infancy and 12 years old. Children from anywhere can visit.
"We want to bring joy to as many kids as possible and not just in East Chicago," Longoria said. "Any child can visit whether they're from Chicago, Valparaiso or any part of Indiana. Buying gifts can get expensive for families and we're just trying to pay it forward. Everything I stand for is giving back and giving hope to people. It's about love and giving hope and joy to children. It's about spreading the magic of Christmas."
The store will be open 3-7 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday until Christmas. It's open by appointment between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, including for teachers who want to arrange class trips.
For more information, call 219-318-3122, visit www.payingitforwardnwi.com or go to www.facebook.com/groups/payingitforwardChicagonNWI.