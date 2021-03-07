 Skip to main content
Popcorn World fills record order for 11,000 bags
Popcorn World fills record order for 11,000 bags

Popcorn World fills record orders for 11,000 bags

Popcorn World in Gary recently filled a record order for 11,000 bags of popcorn for the German health care company Fresenius Kabi, which gave them to its workers on Employee Appreciation Day.

 Joseph S. Pete

Popcorn World in Gary recently filled a record order for 11,000 bags of popcorn for the German health care company Fresenius Kabi, which locally operates dialysis centers in Hammond, Munster, Dyer, Merrillville, Crown Point, Hobart, Gary, East Chicago and Portage.

The store at 2560 Garfield St., by Fresh Country Market in Gary, landed the order after Fresenius sales reps were impressed with its gourmet specialty popcorn.

"When I first read the order, I thought it said 1,100 until my husband corrected me," said Nina Burton, who co-owns Popcorn World with husband LeBarron Burton Sr. "I'm tired, but the good kind of tired. We pulled together as a team and a village to get this order done."

It was the largest order the business has received in a decade. The Burtons also operate Popcorn World stores in Michigan City and Oak Lawn, selling more than 250 flavors at each store.

Fresenius Kabi gave a sampling of different flavors of popcorn to its U.S. employees along with a postcard of appreciation to mark Employee Appreciation Day on Friday.

Packing the popcorn for shipping to fill the order was an all-hands-on-deck operation, with Popcorn World employees, the Burton family and the West Side Leadership Academy football team.

"Whether the order is large or small, we stick with the same concept of being professional and delivering a quality product," LeBarron Burton said. "I want Fresenius Kabi to know that they picked the best, and we are ready for more orders."

The Burtons were confident their store could handle the order in a timely fashion.

"Orders like these make us dream bigger and is a reminder that there are great businesses right here in Gary, Indiana," said Nina Burton, a Gary native and graduate of West Side High School.

For more information, visit www.doingthworldaflavor.com.

WATCH NOW: Luther, Windmill Brewing's taproom cat

