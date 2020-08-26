Popeyes sets its sights on former fire station in LaPorte

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — Its Cajun spices have nothing to do with Popeyes choosing to serve its popular brand of chicken and other food where a fire station in LaPorte now stands.

That’s because the fire station will be gone when replaced by the popular restaurant chain — known for its Spicy Chicken Sandwich — along a heavily developed stretch of Ind. 2 on the city’s east side.

The developer, M-Details LLC, is asking the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals to loosen setback requirements for the building on a less-than-a-half-acre parcel.

Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, expects the restaurant to start construction in the fall.

Pavey Excavating was awarded a $23,000 contract to tear down the fire station once vacated.

Cook said Popeyes coming is particularly exciting for a community desiring more chain dining options “so they don’t have to travel to other communities to spend those dollars.”

LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the Fire Department's move to a new, larger fire station on Daytona Street already has begun and should be completed by the weekend.

“If all goes well, we’ll be operating out there by Friday evening,” he said.