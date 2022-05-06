Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor billboard showcases wind turbines

A new Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor billboard on Interstate 65 highlights the deepwater port's role in importing the wind turbines that are increasingly powering the Hoosier State.

The Indianapolis-based Port of Indiana bought a billboard at 4740 West 1150 South in Brookston amidst the state's wind farms to connect them to the port through which they typically come.

The “Port Wind Cargo Powers the Region" billboard on I-65 seeks to educate on how the turbines are made in Europe and then shipped via ocean-going salties across the Atlantic Ocean, through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes and to the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

There, dockworkers unload the wind turbine blades, hubs, nacelles and drive trains and load them on semi-trucks. They're taken to wind farms across the state and Midwest.

"The Ports of Indiana handles a diverse range of cargo every year that has an $8.2 billion economic impact on Indiana's economy," said Vanta E. Coda II, Ports of Indiana chief executive officer. "The wind turbines are a great example of cargo from our Burns Harbor port landing right here in Indiana benefitting Hoosiers."

More than 65,000 wind turbines now generate power across the United States, providing electricity to homes and businesses all over the country. In some cases, they're assembled with both imported and domestic parts.

Many wind turbines stand more than 300 feet tall, or about as tall as the iconic Statue of Liberty in New York City. The average wind blade stretches 120 feet long and weighs more than seven tons.

The turbine components are so huge that ships are generally the easiest, most efficient and least disruptive way to move them. Port stevedore Federal Marine Terminals typically loads the wind turbine blades on semi-trailer trucks capable of hauling oversized loads for the final leg of their journey.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.