Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor billboard showcases wind turbines

Wind turbine blades were on the ship Avonborg, the first to arrive this year at the Port of Indiana in Burns Harbor in 2011.

 Doug Ross

A new Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor billboard on Interstate 65 highlights the deepwater port's role in importing the wind turbines that are increasingly powering the Hoosier State.

The Indianapolis-based Port of Indiana bought a billboard at 4740 West 1150 South in Brookston amidst the state's wind farms to connect them to the port through which they typically come.

The “Port Wind Cargo Powers the Region" billboard on I-65 seeks to educate on how the turbines are made in Europe and then shipped via ocean-going salties across the Atlantic Ocean, through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes and to the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

There, dockworkers unload the wind turbine blades, hubs, nacelles and drive trains and load them on semi-trucks. They're taken to wind farms across the state and Midwest.

"The Ports of Indiana handles a diverse range of cargo every year that has an $8.2 billion economic impact on Indiana's economy," said Vanta E. Coda II, Ports of Indiana chief executive officer. "The wind turbines are a great example of cargo from our Burns Harbor port landing right here in Indiana benefitting Hoosiers."

More than 65,000 wind turbines now generate power across the United States, providing electricity to homes and businesses all over the country. In some cases, they're assembled with both imported and domestic parts.

Many wind turbines stand more than 300 feet tall, or about as tall as the iconic Statue of Liberty in New York City. The average wind blade stretches 120 feet long and weighs more than seven tons.

The turbine components are so huge that ships are generally the easiest, most efficient and least disruptive way to move them. Port stevedore Federal Marine Terminals typically loads the wind turbine blades on semi-trailer trucks capable of hauling oversized loads for the final leg of their journey.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

