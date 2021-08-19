Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor bustling with huge increase in cargo in July

Total grain shipments from the United States and Canada have fallen by 12% as compared to 2020. But ships on the Great Lakes handle so many other goods. Pet coke shipments for instance have soared by 93%.

“Pet coke is being exported from the Port of Duluth-Superior and the Port of Toledo to the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and other countries for both steel and cement production,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce.

Iron ore shipments have shot up 23% year over year to 3.5 million tons, while cement shipments rose 25% year over year to 1 million tons.

“Cement is being transported from manufacturing plants in Ontario and Quebec to ports across those provinces, as well as across the border to Cleveland, Buffalo and Toledo. We are even seeing cement imported from overseas to Duluth-Superior,” Burrows said.

The Port of Duluth-Superior, which sends iron ore shipments to the Northwest Indiana steel mills, has handled more than 15.2 million tons of cargo so far this year and posted the largest July tonnage total since 2015. Cargo is up 40% year over year at the port in Minnesota's Iron Range, which supplies the Region's steel industry.