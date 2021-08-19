Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor bustling with huge increase in cargo in July

An estimated 1,733 ships passed through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes so far this year, a 6.19% increase over transits between March 22 and July 31 of this year.
The Great Lakes Seaway Partnership reported increases in shipments of iron ore, containers, steel and wind energy cargo to ports like the deepwater Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan.
Cargo totaled 16.6 million tons, an increase of nearly 5% as compared to the same period last year.
“July was a good month for project cargo moving through the Seaway System, with a notable resurgence in shipments of windmill components," Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. Deputy Administrator Craig Middlebrook said. "The wind energy supply chain continues to be strong, with vessels bringing these cargoes from five different countries last month. Exports of iron ore remain strong due to sustained worldwide demand, and steel tonnage continues to be robust, driven by activity in the manufacturing and construction sectors.”
Cargo skyrocketed at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor last month.
“The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor had a fantastic July,” said Ryan McCoy, Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor port director. “International vessel tonnage increased 228 percent compared to last July 2020. Year to date, Burns Harbor is up more than 115 percent in our seaway/maritime business. Overall, all Burns Harbor tonnage is up 24 percent. With this influx, our customers are taking advantage of the versatility of our Port and properties. We are able to offer unique storage options within close proximity to their processing facilities that they couldn’t find outside of our port setting. All indications point to a robust end of the year and strong 2022 shipping season, as well.”
Total grain shipments from the United States and Canada have fallen by 12% as compared to 2020. But ships on the Great Lakes handle so many other goods. Pet coke shipments for instance have soared by 93%.
“Pet coke is being exported from the Port of Duluth-Superior and the Port of Toledo to the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and other countries for both steel and cement production,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce.
Iron ore shipments have shot up 23% year over year to 3.5 million tons, while cement shipments rose 25% year over year to 1 million tons.
“Cement is being transported from manufacturing plants in Ontario and Quebec to ports across those provinces, as well as across the border to Cleveland, Buffalo and Toledo. We are even seeing cement imported from overseas to Duluth-Superior,” Burrows said.
The Port of Duluth-Superior, which sends iron ore shipments to the Northwest Indiana steel mills, has handled more than 15.2 million tons of cargo so far this year and posted the largest July tonnage total since 2015. Cargo is up 40% year over year at the port in Minnesota's Iron Range, which supplies the Region's steel industry.
“It’s been a good first half of the shipping season and a vigorous rebound from the COVID challenges of 2020,” said Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “It’s been especially good to see iron ore tonnage jumping back above the five-season average because it’s a bellwether of positivity for our port and our region as a whole. Each ore ship carries between $7 million and $8 million in ore value, so while they’re moving a key raw material of everyday life, they’re also moving a sizable amount of commerce for our communities and the North American economy.”