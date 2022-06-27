Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor cargoes up 47%

Shipments to the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor have risen by 47% so far this year.

Overall dry bulk exports are up 2.44% on the Great Lakes so in 2022, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership. U.S. grain shipments have risen by 38% to 312 tons, up from 225 million tons the previous year.

“Our Great Lakes ports continue to be productive, reliable, and resilient in the face of various challenges posed to the global supply chain,” said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “From agricultural exports to renewable energy material imports, the Seaway is playing a pivotal role in moving a diverse range of essential goods around the world.”

On the Great Lakes so far this year, shipments of potash rose by 401%, ores and concentrates 332%, scrap metal 200%, coke 77% and salt 19.6%.

Wind turbine parts were shipped to ports in Chicago, Ogdensburg, Duluth, Buffalo and Oswego.

The Illinois International Port District unloaded eight ocean-going salties that brought in imported goods.

"The IIPD received significant imports throughout May as steel, wind energy equipment, and lumber arrived at our docks earlier in the season than usual," said Erik Varela, executive director of the Illinois International Port District. "Shippers around the globe can count on our multimodal facility to be a key link on the supply chain and handle a range of cargo."

The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor unloaded seven salties that brought steel and fertilizer. They exported shipments of coal and coke.

"The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor had a great May,” said Port Director Ryan McCoy. “Year-to-date, January through May, Burns Harbor is up 47% compared to 2021. Recent supply chain changes have increased our export opportunities. We continue to work with local businesses in northwest Indiana that should lead to additional tonnage opportunities. We anticipate a good year."

The Great Lakes-Seaway System handles an estimated 160 million tons of commercial cargo, generating $35 billion in economic activities and $14.2 billion in income.

