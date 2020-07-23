Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor celebrates 50th anniversary linking Region to the world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, which brings international commerce to Northwest Indiana's shores, marked this month the 50th anniversary of its grand opening — a ceremony that included pomp, many dignitaries and the Goodyear blimp circling overhead.

The deepwater port on Lake Michigan has connected the Region to the wider world via trade since 1970. A pillar of the Northwest Indiana economy, it contributes an estimated $4.8 billion a year in economic activity and supports an estimated 30,000 jobs.

The public port, located near the point Burns Ditch enters Lake Michigan in Porter County, had been planned for years before welcoming its first ships a half century ago.

“It all really started to come together in 1961 when visionary leaders decided that Indiana should invest in freight transportation and develop an intermodal port,” Port Director Ian Hirt said. “Since then, the port has far exceeded original expectations by generating significant economic rewards for Northwest Indiana and the entire state.”