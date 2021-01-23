Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor director resigns to work in private sector

Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor Director Ian Hirt is resigning after four years at the captain's deck to return to the private sector.

“It has been an honor to lead the Northwest Indiana port that has an impressive 50-year history,” Hirt said. “It truly has been a pleasure to work with an outstanding executive leadership team, staff, tenants, commission and community partners.”

During his tenure, Hirt pursued many environmental initiatives at the port in Porter County, developed a stormwater management program, received a 2019 South Shore Clean Cities Sustainability Leadership Award for reducing diesel emissions, and also won a 2019 Northwest Indiana Partners for Clean Air Industrial Award.

The port also extended its contract with the stevedore Federal Marine Terminals, handled one of the largest cargo shipments in its history for a $1 billion power plant in Michigan, and hosted the Hoosier state's first U.S. Navy vessel commissioning ceremony.