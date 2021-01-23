Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor director resigns to work in private sector

Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor Director Ian Hirt is resigning after four years at the captain's deck to return to the private sector.
“It has been an honor to lead the Northwest Indiana port that has an impressive 50-year history,” Hirt said. “It truly has been a pleasure to work with an outstanding executive leadership team, staff, tenants, commission and community partners.”
During his tenure, Hirt pursued many environmental initiatives at the port in Porter County, developed a stormwater management program, received a 2019 South Shore Clean Cities Sustainability Leadership Award for reducing diesel emissions, and also won a 2019 Northwest Indiana Partners for Clean Air Industrial Award.
The port also extended its contract with the stevedore Federal Marine Terminals, handled one of the largest cargo shipments in its history for a $1 billion power plant in Michigan, and hosted the Hoosier state's first U.S. Navy vessel commissioning ceremony.
"We are grateful for Ian's professional leadership and dedication to help grow Indiana's economy through notable project cargo shipments, environmental stewardship and partnership opportunities throughout the Northwest Indiana port," said Vanta Coda II, CEO of the Indianapolis-based Ports of Indiana, a quasi-governmental ports authority that is self-funded. "As we work through this transition, we are confident our staff will continue delivering exceptional service to our port companies. We wish Ian the best of luck in his next endeavor.”
Hirt is stepping down from the helm as of May 3.
The Ports of Indiana is searching for a new port director to manage daily operations at the 600-acre facility. The deepwater port on Lake Michigan is home to 30 companies and handles about 10,000 rail cars, 75 ships, 325,000 trucks, 450 barges and 200 Great Lakes vessels per year.
The new port director will be responsible for operational strategy and overseeing an efficient use of the Great Lakes freight transportation facilities on the lakefront in Burns Harbor and Portage.
