Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor handles record 3.39 million tons of cargo

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor in Porter County handled a record 3.39 million tons of cargo last year.

That was a 50% jump over 2020 and the highest amount of cargo the port has handled since it opened in 1970, breaking the previous record that dates back to 2014.

“For Burns Harbor, 2021 was ripe for opportunities,” Port Director Ryan McCoy said. “We had several non-scheduled freight shipments that landed at just the right time. Our infrastructure was ready, and we were able to capture new projects. It was a banner year.”

The deepwater port on Lake Michigan has handled 13.77 million tons of cargo over the last year years.

In 2022, shipments of limestone were up 92% and steel 67% at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. Project cargo like storage tanks and wind turbines dipped but were still elevated compared to historic levels.

The port, which is located in Burns Harbor and Portage, is working on a $20 million expansion that will add new shipping berths, a truck marshaling yard and a 1,200-foot expansion of a cargo dock. The port has built two new rail yards and will construct a new multimodal cargo terminal that will allow for the transfer of cargo between ships, barges, rail cars, and trucks.

Overall, the Indianapolis-based Ports of Indiana has handled 11.2 million tons of cargo, a 33.5% increase over the previous years. The ports on Lake Michigan and the Ohio River in Southern Indiana have handled 58.7 million tons since 2017, a new five-year record that shattered the previous five-year record of 49.1 million tons.

Indiana's three ports have handled 259.8 million tons of cargo since their inception.

Last year, the ports saw a 213% increase in coal, a 141% jump in salt, a 40% rise in steel, a 39% increase in grain, a 23% boost in minerals, a 21% lift in oils and a 20% rise in limestone.

“The Ports of Indiana recovered very well after a down pandemic year,” said Ports of Indiana chief executive officer Vanta E. Coda II. “Burns Harbor and Jeffersonville had their best tonnage years ever thanks to our core businesses growing, a steady economy and new shipment opportunities taking advantage of our world-class infrastructure and value-add partners.”

