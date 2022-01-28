 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor handles record 3.39 million tons of cargo

  • 0
Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor handles record 3.39 million tons of cargo

A freight vessel sits along the dock in the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor.

 Connor Burge, The Times

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor in Porter County handled a record 3.39 million tons of cargo last year.

That was a 50% jump over 2020 and the highest amount of cargo the port has handled since it opened in 1970, breaking the previous record that dates back to 2014.

“For Burns Harbor, 2021 was ripe for opportunities,” Port Director Ryan McCoy said. “We had several non-scheduled freight shipments that landed at just the right time. Our infrastructure was ready, and we were able to capture new projects. It was a banner year.”

The deepwater port on Lake Michigan has handled 13.77 million tons of cargo over the last year years.

In 2022, shipments of limestone were up 92% and steel 67% at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. Project cargo like storage tanks and wind turbines dipped but were still elevated compared to historic levels.

The port, which is located in Burns Harbor and Portage, is working on a $20 million expansion that will add new shipping berths, a truck marshaling yard and a 1,200-foot expansion of a cargo dock. The port has built two new rail yards and will construct a new multimodal cargo terminal that will allow for the transfer of cargo between ships, barges, rail cars, and trucks.

People are also reading…

Overall, the Indianapolis-based Ports of Indiana has handled 11.2 million tons of cargo, a 33.5% increase over the previous years. The ports on Lake Michigan and the Ohio River in Southern Indiana have handled 58.7 million tons since 2017, a new five-year record that shattered the previous five-year record of 49.1 million tons.

Indiana's three ports have handled 259.8 million tons of cargo since their inception.

Last year, the ports saw a 213% increase in coal, a 141% jump in salt, a 40% rise in steel, a 39% increase in grain, a 23% boost in minerals, a 21% lift in oils and a 20% rise in limestone.

“The Ports of Indiana recovered very well after a down pandemic year,” said Ports of Indiana chief executive officer Vanta E. Coda II. “Burns Harbor and Jeffersonville had their best tonnage years ever thanks to our core businesses growing, a steady economy and new shipment opportunities taking advantage of our world-class infrastructure and value-add partners.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Steel imports up 38.5% this year

Steel imports up 38.5% this year

The United States imported 2.7 million tons of steel in October, a 16.7% increase as compared to September, according to preliminary U.S. Census Bureau data.

International cargoes on the Great Lakes up 1.9% this year

International cargoes on the Great Lakes up 1.9% this year

Strong regional manufacturing and construction activity caused a spike in steel and steelmaking input cargo volumes at Great Lakes ports like the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor in October. A total of 28.5 million tons have passed through the St. Lawrence Seaway this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts