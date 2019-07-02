The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor dates back nearly a half-century but is still experiencing firsts.
The deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Portage and Burns Harbor in Porter County recently unloaded rubber-tire gantry cranes for the first time in its 49-year history.
The international cargo vessel HC Melina brought the two large gantry cranes from Liebherr Container Cranes in Killarney, Ireland for the CSX Intermodal Terminals facility in Chicago.
“The port’s facilities, location and solid infrastructure allow companies to ship cargoes by water directly into the Midwest, significantly reducing the transportation costs and permitting requirements for moving large loads over the highway,” Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor Director Ian Hirt said. “Intermodal transport requires all modes to work together seamlessly, and the gantry crane shipment is an example of the efficient transportation attributes and its connectivity in the Midwest.”
CSX Intermodal Terminals’ Bedford Park facility, which handles both domestic and international freight, needed to replace two older cranes. The massive 68-piece shipment that's being trucked from the port to Illinois has a span of four containers wide and a height of four containers high.
The gantry cranes passing through the port are used to load and unload containers from trains, stacking them for storage or placing them on trucks to be taken to warehouses.
“Our proximity to Burns Harbor allowed us to receive our cargo quickly and efficiently,” said Tom Tisa, head of marketing and strategic development for CSX. “The new cranes are uniquely suited to support our evolving intermodal operations. Their enhanced functionality and durability reinforce our focus on safety and productivity.”
The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor has been handling more and more heavy lift and project cargo, such as wind turbine blades or huge beer tanks. General cargo stevedore Federal Marine Terminals can handle cargo of up to 199.6 metric tons at Burns Harbor, roughly as much as any port on the Great Lakes in the United States or Canada.