Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor handling one of biggest shipment in its history for $1 billion power plant

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor is handling one of the biggest shipments in its half-century-long history.
The deepwater port on Lake Michigan is unloading the primary shipments for a $1 billion power plant at the Indeck Niles Energy Center in Niles, Michigan. Stevedores at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor are handling more than 600 individual pieces of cargo, some of which are 100-feet long and weigh more than 600,000 pounds.
A total of six ocean-faring vessels known as salties have been hauling in the cargo, including a Heat Recovery Steam Generator steam recovery system that is 613,000 pounds, 100 feet long, 12 feet high and 15 feet wide.
“We have seen an uptick in large project cargo shipments this year for power plants and wind energy components, but the size and scope of this project make it one of the largest shipments in our port’s 50-year history,” Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor Port Director Ian Hirt said. “It is not every day you get to see our port companies and labor force handling 600 pieces of cargo for one massive power plant project.”
The ocean-going ships BBC Florida, Timgad, Freida, Calypso, BBC Mont Blanc and BBC Greenland traversed the Atlantic Ocean, passed through the St. Lawrence Seaway and entered the Great Lakes. They came to the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor because of its capability for handling heavy lift, oversized and large-dimensional cargoes, and for its proximity to the power plant in Michiana.
“The project volume, totaling 25,000 cubic meters, is comparable to 10 Statues of Liberty,” Hirt said. “Watching cargoes this large move through the port is awe-inspiring.”
Each shipment takes about two months. Longshoreman load the cargo onto 84-axle semitrailer trucks that take it to its final destination at the next-generation natural gas power plant in Michigan. The Indeck Niles Energy Center will use combined-cycle technology in which electricity is produced through a gas turbine and by recovering excess heat that is converted to steam.
Construction started last year and it's expected to go online in spring 2022.
How much do Northwest Indiana CEOs make?
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.