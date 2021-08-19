Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor honored for efforts to improve air quality

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor was honored for its efforts to improve air safety, including adding an electric security vehicle and charging station.

The 51-year-old deepwater port in Burns Harbor and Portage, which handles cargoes from all over the world, received the Industrial Award from the Northwest Indiana Partners for Clean Air. The Partners for Clean Air Steering Committee decided to recognize the Lake Michigan port for multiple clean air projects, including the electric car it added and the grant it got through the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund grant program to put in a charging station.

“Partners for Clean Air congratulates the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor and encourages others to follow their example by taking voluntary action to support clean air,” said Charles Breitenfeldt, Northwest Indiana Partners for Clean Air coordinator for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Many port tenants have switched from diesel to electric or hybrid vehicles in recent years. The port also has planted hundreds of deciduous and coniferous trees to reduce stormwater runoff, boost biodiversity and suppress fugitive dust.