Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor honored for efforts to improve air quality
The entrance sign to the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor was honored for its efforts to improve air safety, including adding an electric security vehicle and charging station.

The 51-year-old deepwater port in Burns Harbor and Portage, which handles cargoes from all over the world, received the Industrial Award from the Northwest Indiana Partners for Clean Air. The Partners for Clean Air Steering Committee decided to recognize the Lake Michigan port for multiple clean air projects, including the electric car it added and the grant it got through the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund grant program to put in a charging station.

“Partners for Clean Air congratulates the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor and encourages others to follow their example by taking voluntary action to support clean air,” said Charles Breitenfeldt, Northwest Indiana Partners for Clean Air coordinator for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Many port tenants have switched from diesel to electric or hybrid vehicles in recent years. The port also has planted hundreds of deciduous and coniferous trees to reduce stormwater runoff, boost biodiversity and suppress fugitive dust. 

The port, which moves goods by ship, semi-trailer, barge and rail, also plans to open a 6-acre truck marshaling yard so drivers can turn off their trucks while waiting to load or unload freight, which cuts down on emissions.

“The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor enjoys collaborating with and encouraging our tenants to continue the implementation of sustainable practices,” Port Director Ryan McCoy said. “It’s a win-win for all involved.”

All three Port of Indiana locations, including the two ports on the Ohio River in southern Indiana, received Green Marine certification last year. The maritime industry certification recognizes ports for exceeding regulatory requirements in a variety of areas, including air pollution, greenhouse gases, dry bulk handling, spill prevention, stormwater management, underwater noise and community impact.

“We appreciate South Shore Clean Cities for nominating us and are grateful for the recognition of our concerted efforts to support clean air at our Ports,” said Vanta E. Coda II, CEO of Ports of Indiana. “We will continue to advance environmental values and reduce our carbon footprint whenever possible to maintain our world-class port system.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

