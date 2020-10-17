Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor lands $4 million grant for multimodal bulk storage facility

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor landed a $4 million grant to turn a vacant gravel yard into a new multimodal bulk storage facility.

The project aims to make it easier to transport bulk cargoes through the supply chain in a safe, reliable and efficient manner. Port officials expect benefits such as reduced transportation costs, minimized highway congestion and lessened environmental impacts.

It was part of $220 million in grants the U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded to 18 ports in 16 states.

“These grants will help our nation’s economy and ensure that America’s ports can continue to operate effectively in the competitive global marketplace," Maritime Administrator Mark Buzby said.

The 600-acre deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Porter County is home to 30 companies, at least half of which work in the steel industry. Dockworkers load and unload cargo from 400 barges, 300,000 trucks, 12,000 rail cars, 200 lake vessels and 100 international ships a year.