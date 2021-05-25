 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor one of eight in United States to win Pacesetter Award
urgent

Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor one of eight in United States to win Pacesetter Award

Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor one of eight in United States to win Pacesetter Award

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor is shown. 

 Joseph S. Pete

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor was one of eight ports in the United States to win a Pacesetter Award for its performance during the 2020 shipping season.

The U.S. Great Lakes Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. gives the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award, which was established in 1992, annually to recognize increases in international cargo tonnage that passes through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes. The deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Porter County has won the honor 13 times, most recently in 2018.

The Ports of Indiana, the Indianapolis-based port authority that oversees the deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Porter County, hired Ryan McCoy as port director and Tom Fifer for the newly created role of director of planning and project delivery.

“We are pleased to receive the Pacesetter Award in recognition of the increased international shipping at the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor,” Ports of Indiana CEO Vanta E. Coda II said. “Indiana’s maritime success is directly attributable to our location at the ‘Crossroads of America,’ our world-class infrastructure for multimodal transportation and the exceptional companies that operate at our ports.”

International tonnage to the Port of Burns Harbor soared by 77.5% last year. Nearly 80 hulking international vessels known as salties delivered cargoes to the port, which received one of the largest shipments in its history — parts for a $1 billion power plant.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The port handled 2.27 million tons of cargo last year, including Indiana-grown grain shipped to international markets. It's estimated that maritime operations at the port generate $5.2 billion per year in economic activity.

“I applaud the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor for their leadership and commitment to keeping the port thriving,” said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “Earning the Pacesetter Award is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and vision of the committed professionals at the port and their faithful customers.”

The other Pacesetter recipients include The Port of Buffalo, the Conneaut Port Authority in Ohio, the Lorain Port and Finance Authority in Ohio, The Port of Milwaukee, the Port of Monroe in Michigan, the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority in New York, and the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority in Ohio

The U.S. Great Lakes Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation estimates maritime commerce on the Great Lakes generates $35 billion in economic activity, supporting more than 237,000 jobs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can stay entertained, save money and still ‘cut the cord’

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts