Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor saw a 52% jump in tonnage in June

Shipments rose by 52% at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor in June and are up significantly this year.

“The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor continues to see increased tonnage,” said Vanta E. Coda II, CEO of the Indianapolis-based Ports of Indiana port authority. “Compared to June 2020, we’ve seen a 52% tonnage increase this June. Looking at all maritime tonnage, Burns Harbor has more than a 36% increase year-over-year to date. Steel is up more than 100% and limestone has climbed nearly 90% too. We look forward to additional growth in the second half of the year."

Through the end of June, international cargos shipped through the St. Lawrence Seaway to Great Lakes ports are up by 8.37% to 12.9 million tons. Great Lakes shipping officials attribute the boost to increased domestic construction, manufacturing activity and global export demand.

Shipments of cement are up 36%, gypsum 79% and general cargo 61%. Iron ore volumes are up 14%, partly because of exports to Asia and Europe. Coke, another steelmaking input, is up 125%, partly because of exports to France, the Netherlands and other European countries.