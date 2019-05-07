Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor wins Northwest Indiana Partners for Clean Air Industrial Award

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor won the Partners for Clean Air Industrial Award for its voluntary actions to improve air quality in Northwest Indiana last year.
The coalition of Northwest Indiana businesses, local governments, and community groups that works to improve air quality across the Region recently recognized the deepwater port in Burns Harbor and Portage for going beyond regulatory requirements.
“We are extremely honored to receive this award,” Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor Port Director Ian Hirt said. “Operating as a good steward of the environment is integral to our commitment to be a good community neighbor. This award helps emphasize that our pledge to take care of our environment merges with our mission to develop and maintain a world-class port system.”
The Port of Indiana Burns Harbor was honored for a "long-term commitment to environmental stewardship" that's included membership in the self-reporting Green Marine sustainability program, regular meetings with tenants on environmental goals like reducing air emissions, and its ongoing partnership with South Shore Clean Cities to reduce diesel emissions throughout the port.
For instance, the port has lined up grants to buy hybrid vehicles and cleaner-burning diesel engines, and to plant native trees and dune grasses to minimize runoff.
Maritime shipping also is generally considered more beneficial for the environment than other forms of moving goods since a single Great Lakes ship can move as much cargo as 564 rail cars and 2,340 semitrucks, reducing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.