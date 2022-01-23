Portage Economic Development Corp. names new economic development director

The Portage Portage Economic Development Corp. has brought back Andy Maletta to serve as its executive director.

The former mayoral candidate served as the economic development agency's executive director from 2016 to 2019 while he also worked as director of economic development for the city of Portage. Also a past board member, he helped turn the PEDC fully funded public-private economic development corporation and raised its profile in the community.

He returned to the role last week.

“I am excited that Andy has agreed to become the Executive Director of PEDC again. He’s a valuable asset to not only Portage but Northwest Indiana," Board President Justin Mount said. "We have great plans for how PEDC can help the city attract quality businesses to Portage, as well as how we can help Portage businesses continue to stay healthy and expand. Andy will be critical in helping implement our plans.”

Maletta will now focus full-time on the Portage Portage Economic Development Corp., reporting to its board of directors.