Portage Economic Development Corp. names new economic development director
urgent

The Portage Portage Economic Development Corp. has brought back Andy Maletta to serve as its executive director.

The former mayoral candidate served as the economic development agency's executive director from 2016 to 2019 while he also worked as director of economic development for the city of Portage. Also a past board member, he helped turn the PEDC fully funded public-private economic development corporation and raised its profile in the community.

He returned to the role last week.

“I am excited that Andy has agreed to become the Executive Director of PEDC again. He’s a valuable asset to not only Portage but Northwest Indiana," Board President Justin Mount said. "We have great plans for how PEDC can help the city attract quality businesses to Portage, as well as how we can help Portage businesses continue to stay healthy and expand. Andy will be critical in helping implement our plans.”

Maletta will now focus full-time on the Portage Portage Economic Development Corp., reporting to its board of directors.

He previously served as chief operating officer for NorthShore Health Centers and as vice president of marketing for Indiana Beverage. He is a commercial real estate broker with McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage. 

Maletta is a graduate of Calumet College of St. Joseph's who has experience in operations, marketing and economic development, previously serving as a member of the Indiana Economic Development Association. 

He is also president of the Portage Township School Board, was a board member of the PEDC since 2019, and is involved in numerous community organizations.

“I appreciate the opportunity to lead the Portage EDC and to continue our efforts on business attraction, retention and expansion as well as building on our past successes toward workforce development with our 360 programs," Maletta said.

