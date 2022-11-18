 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Portage entrepreneur launches headband business

  • Updated
  • 0
Portage entrepreneur launches headband business

YoBandz founder Yolanda Monahan.

 Joseph S. Pete

A Portage entrepreneur likes to wear headbands to keep her hair out of her face.

But Yolanda Monahan found most headbands were either too big and slipped off or too small and caused headaches and had to be taken off after a couple of hours.

So she decided to do something about it.

Monahan came up with a new headband design and founded YoBandz with the goal of offering the public "a comfortable fitting headband that can be worn for extended periods of time for all ages and genders without the pressure that today’s traditional headbands cause."

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

"Headbands can be part of your everyday hair routine without having the pain and headaches," she said. "Our headbands are innovative and are manufactured in the United States."

Her product merges hair clips and headbands together for a more snug fit.

People are also reading…

"YoBandz's innovative new design is unique because these fashionable clip-on headbands form around the individual's head and the clip-on barrettes keep it from slipping off," she said. "Our solutions have many features that solve wearing those painful headbands. They can be worn all day long, are bendable to form around the head and are slip-proof."

She sells a wide range of headbands for adults and kids at farmers' markets, craft shows and online through Amazon, Walmart.com and her own website. She's looking to grow the business nationally.

Monahan is working to get a manufacturing contract with TradeWinds, which provides employment opportunities to people with disabilities.

"They're fashionable, soft and durable," she said. "You save money spent on unwanted headbands."

She is also working to get Women-owned Business Enterprise Certification. A longtime Walgreens employee, she earned her Entrepreneurs Bootcamp Certificate and Mujeres De HACE Entrepreneur Certificate and is attending The Lonely Entrepreneurs course to further her education as a small business owner.

For more information, visit ​www.yobandz.com or find the business on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts