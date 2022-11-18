Portage entrepreneur launches headband business

A Portage entrepreneur likes to wear headbands to keep her hair out of her face.

But Yolanda Monahan found most headbands were either too big and slipped off or too small and caused headaches and had to be taken off after a couple of hours.

So she decided to do something about it.

Monahan came up with a new headband design and founded YoBandz with the goal of offering the public "a comfortable fitting headband that can be worn for extended periods of time for all ages and genders without the pressure that today’s traditional headbands cause."

"Headbands can be part of your everyday hair routine without having the pain and headaches," she said. "Our headbands are innovative and are manufactured in the United States."

Her product merges hair clips and headbands together for a more snug fit.

"YoBandz's innovative new design is unique because these fashionable clip-on headbands form around the individual's head and the clip-on barrettes keep it from slipping off," she said. "Our solutions have many features that solve wearing those painful headbands. They can be worn all day long, are bendable to form around the head and are slip-proof."

She sells a wide range of headbands for adults and kids at farmers' markets, craft shows and online through Amazon, Walmart.com and her own website. She's looking to grow the business nationally.

Monahan is working to get a manufacturing contract with TradeWinds, which provides employment opportunities to people with disabilities.

"They're fashionable, soft and durable," she said. "You save money spent on unwanted headbands."

She is also working to get Women-owned Business Enterprise Certification. A longtime Walgreens employee, she earned her Entrepreneurs Bootcamp Certificate and Mujeres De HACE Entrepreneur Certificate and is attending The Lonely Entrepreneurs course to further her education as a small business owner.

For more information, visit ​www.yobandz.com or find the business on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

