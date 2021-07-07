Portage to rework proposed smoking ban

“Smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths,” Allen said. “We have lost close to 500,000 people each year for many years” to smoking. “It is as if we are immune to what has happened.”

Before bans on smoking in public began being enacted, Allen cared for patients who were smokers. It impacted her health, so she was excited to see the restrictions put in place.

“Many individuals cannot beat this on their own. It has to be a community effort,” she said.

Jamie Bump, a nurse practitioner, said she has cared for COVID-19 patients. Lately, younger people in 30s and 40s, especially those who are obese or smokers, “are dying, just as our older patients were at the start of the pandemic.”

“I feel it is very important that we have no smoking in all places, including bars and restaurants,” Bump said.

“My friends and myself would be more likely to go to bars and establishments in Portage with nonsmoking just because of not wanting to go home smelling like a cigarette, or for our own health,” she said.