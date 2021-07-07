Portage to rework proposed smoking ban

PORTAGE — The City Council plans to take its proposed smoking ban in for major surgery, with significant changes to debut in August.
Council Vice President Scott Williams, D-3rd, said the Ordinance Committee plans to revise the proposed ordinance to allow certain businesses and membership clubs to decide on their own whether to ban smoking. Restrictions will be recommended for government-owned property, however.
Mark Oprisko said his bar, Mark O Bar & Grill, went smokefree for six months, but the experiment was a flop. “If this ban was to happen, I would lose probably 50% of my business,” he said. The building could be sold, but the liquor license and equipment “would go to zilch,” he added.
If the proposed smoking ban were statewide, “I’d be the first person to there with you,” Oprisko told anti-tobacco advocates sitting behind him as he spoke.
Karen Allen, dean of Valparaiso University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions, said it all comes down to God’s question at the start of the Bible: “Are you your brother’s keeper?”
“I am expected to be my brother’s keeper, and for that reason I wear a mask, I socially distance and I got vaccinated,” Allen said. Indiana took drastic actions to fight the spread of COVID-19, including temporarily shutting down some businesses. It wasn’t comfortable, but it was helpful, she said.
“Smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths,” Allen said. “We have lost close to 500,000 people each year for many years” to smoking. “It is as if we are immune to what has happened.”
Before bans on smoking in public began being enacted, Allen cared for patients who were smokers. It impacted her health, so she was excited to see the restrictions put in place.
“Many individuals cannot beat this on their own. It has to be a community effort,” she said.
Jamie Bump, a nurse practitioner, said she has cared for COVID-19 patients. Lately, younger people in 30s and 40s, especially those who are obese or smokers, “are dying, just as our older patients were at the start of the pandemic.”
“I feel it is very important that we have no smoking in all places, including bars and restaurants,” Bump said.
“My friends and myself would be more likely to go to bars and establishments in Portage with nonsmoking just because of not wanting to go home smelling like a cigarette, or for our own health,” she said.
“This is the worst time to have anything like this,” one bar owner said. Her sports bar has a dartboard that draws groups. They’ve already said they would go elsewhere if Portage bans smoking at her bar, she said.
“Please consider not killing our business, because it definitely will,” she said.
What’s wrong with stopping for a smoke and a drink on the way home, Bob Hallman asked. “I don’t like the smell of diesel fumes, so guess what? I don’t go to truckstops. And on the highway, I roll my windows up,” he said.