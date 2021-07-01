Porte de L’eau Plaza now under new management

Porte de L’eau Plaza, one of the most prominent and expansive retail centers in Highland, has been sold and is under new management.
A Canadian-based ownership group who has their commercial real estate investment portfolio managed by the Colliers International office in Richmond, Virginia, acquired the property on 45th Street near the Munster border for an undisclosed sum.
Colliers International reached a property sub-management agreement with Crown Point-based commercial real estate and property management group Latitude Commercial. Latitude Commercial's Property Management Division will help oversee the 88,588-square-foot retail and office center.
“Porte de L’eau Plaza is home to so many businesses and is such a prominent property in Northwest Indiana.” said Ryne Pishkur, Latitude's director of property management. “We look forward to playing our part in helping this client reach their goals by being their local eyes and ears.”
Located along 45th Street west of Indianapolis Boulevard and just three miles south of the Borman Expressway, Porte de L’eau Plaza is home to about 40 different businesses, including restaurants, stores and offices. The many tenants include Honey Baked Ham, a UPS Store, Fat Burrito, Kumon, iCUBE, Just Pedal, Rick's Training, Baums Natural Foods, Salon Capellani, Bushwackers Hair Designers, Yoga on 45th, McColly Real Estate, Fresh Mart, Hoosier Dollar, Lee Nails, Merle Norman, Integrity Trade Services and Versiti Heartland Blood Centers.
Located on the south side of 45th Street across from the Porte de L’eau apartments, the nine-acre commercial development was built in 1984. The property currently has a handful of vacancies available for lease, ranging in size from 1,200 square feet to 4,800 square feet.
For more information, visit latitudecommercial.com.