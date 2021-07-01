Porte de L’eau Plaza now under new management

Porte de L’eau Plaza, one of the most prominent and expansive retail centers in Highland, has been sold and is under new management.

A Canadian-based ownership group who has their commercial real estate investment portfolio managed by the Colliers International office in Richmond, Virginia, acquired the property on 45th Street near the Munster border for an undisclosed sum.

Colliers International reached a property sub-management agreement with Crown Point-based commercial real estate and property management group Latitude Commercial. Latitude Commercial's Property Management Division will help oversee the 88,588-square-foot retail and office center.

“Porte de L’eau Plaza is home to so many businesses and is such a prominent property in Northwest Indiana.” said Ryne Pishkur, Latitude's director of property management. “We look forward to playing our part in helping this client reach their goals by being their local eyes and ears.”